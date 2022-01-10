‘I love what she’s doing for her community’: Lt. Governor visits Hildale; swears in Jessop, councilmembers

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, second from right, presided over the swearing-in of new City Council members (second and third from left) Terrill Musser and Brigham Holm, Hildale, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 | Photo by city of Hildale, St. George News

HILDALE — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson was on hand at Wednesday’s meeting of the Hildale City Council, swearing in Mayor Donia Jessop for a second term and administering the oath of office to new council members Brigham Holm and Terrill Musser.



The gathering, which was live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page, began with Jessop acknowledging the state official’s presence.

“What an incredible honor to have you here in little Hildale,” she said.

Jessop thanked Henderson for all she’s done to support rural communities. She said Henderson’s accessibility, be it in person or by text or phone call, makes her a true representative of “the little people, all of us.”

Henderson also made a few remarks at the ceremony. The lieutenant governor, who served for eight years in the Utah Senate prior to her election, said she was in awe the first time she met Jessop when they were working on legislation together.

“I could not believe the courage and the determination and the heart and the compassion in this woman,” Henderson said. “And so I am truly honored to swear her in.”

She also shared some words from one of her predecessors, Olene Walker, who served as both Utah’s first female lieutenant governor and the first female governor of the state, and said she feels they apply to Jessop’s attitude.

“Look at your life and ask yourself, ‘What do I need to do for my children? What do I need to do for my neighbor? For my community or my church, regardless of which church I belong to?'” Henderson quoted. “There are many worthwhile things for people to do. We just need people to do them, and not just talk about them.”

“I know, Mayor Jessop, you are a doer,” she continued. “Sounds like your new council members are also doers.”

The lieutenant governor said she’d seen a lot of positive change and growth in the community over the past two years.

“It’s been incredible to see,” she said. “I’m really excited to see what the future brings to the town of Hildale. And I’m very excited to be a part of it.”

Council and attendees then took a recess to celebrate the ceremony and enjoy refreshments.

“Donia’s full of courage,” Henderson tweeted the following day. “I love what she’s doing for her community.”

The next regular meeting of the Hildale City Council is set for Feb. 2, 2022.

