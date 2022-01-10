Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 8-9.
Car catches fire after crash; 1 taken to hospital
ST. GEORGE — A Saturday afternoon wreck sparked an extensive vehicle fire and sent a passenger to the local hospital.
Man indicted in federal court for $1.2 million farm equipment scam
ST. GEORGE — An indictment filed in U.S. District Court in St. George alleges a Sanpete County farm equipment company owner bilked more than 20 individuals out of more than $1.2 million after devising a series of fraudulent schemes that left at least one financial institution over $50,000 poorer.
Police say duo arrested in St. George had $20K in fake money they planned to use to make rap video
ST. GEORGE — A traffic stop on River Road landed two men in jail Wednesday evening after officers recovered more than $20,000 in counterfeit bills – currency the pair hoped would finance a rap video – and the second large seizure of fake money this week.
Ivins Council strikes compromise for woman seeking to build affordable housing
IVINS — The Ivins City Council said Thursday that a resident looking to convert her one-home lot into affordable housing townhomes could get her additional housing, but not the townhomes.
I-15 interchange in Cedar City sees 2 unrelated crashes 20 minutes apart
CEDAR CITY — The Interstate 15 interchange at exit 59 in Cedar City was the site of two unrelated crashes less than a half hour apart on Saturday afternoon.
