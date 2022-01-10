April 19, 1935 – Jan. 7, 2022

Margene Jeppsen Isaacson passed away at her home on Jan. 7, 2022. She was born April 19, 1935, in Mantua, Utah, to Ralph Neils Jeppsen and Eva Walters Bair. She married Robert Lars Isaacson March 5, 1954, in the Logan, Utah, Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a member of the LDS church in the Snow Canyon First Ward. Margene served many positions in the church and was the President of the Relief Society while she lived in Las Vegas, Nevada. She and her husband, Robert also served in the Ogden Temple for eight years.

Margene was born and grew up in Mantua, Utah, and was the oldest of four children. She married Robert when she was 19 years old and they resided in Mantua, Garland, East Garland, and Tremonton, Utah. All five of their children were born in Utah and in 1966 they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where they resided until they sold their Las Vegas home in 1992 to go on their mission to Canada Vancouver. After serving their mission they moved to Perry, Utah.

Margene and Robert had a small farm while they lived in Perry and enjoyed having all their children and grandchildren visit. They both enjoyed watching the grandchildren ride the 4-wheeler that had a wagon attached so the grandkids could give the baby goats a ride. They also enjoyed watching the grandkids ride the horse, giving the cows a bath, and letting them all pick sweet cherries out in the orchard.

Margene is survived by their children: Beverly (Mark) Huffman of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ellen Berresse of St. George, Utah, Blake (Susan) Isaacson of Tucson, Arizona, and Ron L. Isaacson of St. George, Utah; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtle Hadlock; and brother, Brent Jeppsen. She is preceded by her husband, Robert Lars Isaacson; parents, Ralph and Eva Jeppsen; brother, Neil Jeppsen; one daughter, Joy Kendall; grandson, Chandler Isaacson, and another grandson, Tyler Isaacson.

Viewing to be held in St. George, Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services to be held in Mantua, Utah on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Mantua 2nd Ward, 237 Willard Peak Road. Interment to follow at Mantua Cemetery. Guests are required to wear masks.

The Isaacson family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Dixie Home Hospice of St. George, Utah and the Snow Canyon First Ward of St. George, Utah and the Mantua 2nd Ward, Mantua, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah, 435-673-4221.