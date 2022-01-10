March 9, 1943 – Jan. 6, 2022

Darlene Miller Reber (78) passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at her home in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 9, 1943, in Cedar City, Utah, to Raymond and Wanda (Armstrong) Miller. She married Arthur Alvin Reber on June 16, 1962, in the St. George Temple.

Darlene grew up in Cedar City, Utah, where she lived with her Grandma Armstrong for many years. She attended grade school in Cedar City and then graduated from Hurricane High School in 1961.

In the summer of 1960, she met the love of her life, Art, in Mesquite, Nevada, while working at a local cafe. They became inseparable as they loved, laughed, and shared the rest of their lives together. They were married the summer of 1962.

After Darlene and Art were married, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where their five children were born. They moved to Grantsville, Utah, for three years and then to Henderson, Nevada, where they remained until her eternal companion was tragically killed. She moved to Springville, Utah, for a few years and then permanently settled in St. George, Utah.

During her lifetime she worked as a bank teller, newspaper journalist and school secretary with Clark County School District, but her favorite role was that of wife, mother, and grandmother.

She loved the gospel, babies, her children and grandchildren, dark chocolate Hershey Kisses, Diet Coke, See’s candy, traveling, hiking, Elvis, Disneyland, Hallmark movies and her best friends, Faye and D’on.

Darlene faithfully served three missions in Nauvoo, Illinois, and one in South Carolina for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She also held many callings within the church. Despite the many trials in her life, she was the epitome of long-suffering and enduring to the end.

Darlene is survived by her daughters Lori (Jeff) Worthington of St. George, Utah, Lisa Reber Robinson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lezlie (Spencer) Walters of Henderson, Nevada, and La Tara (Jeff) Heath of Provo, Utah, along with 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Joy (Kenneth) Stevens and La Donna (George) Maloney, and brother La Mar (Chris) Miller.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Reber, her son, Lance Reber, and her parents.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary on 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah. A second viewing will be held Saturday, Jan. 15, from 9-10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1762 S. River Rd., St. George, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the same church location.

Interment will be at the Mesquite City Cemetery in Mesquite, Nevada.

Please be mindful of others if you are not feeling well. You can join us virtually for the services at:

http://ec2-54-202-43-228.us-west-2.compute.amazonaws.com/x/d?c=18211472&l=bbc78e85-4194-43e5-8ab8-b835c73e911e&r=38549ca3-05c5-41e1-8bbb-1c5e6aba3862

The family is extremely grateful for the services of Darlene’s nurse, Shauntelle, at Alpine Home Health and Hospice. We are also thankful for her many doctors and nurses over the years.

