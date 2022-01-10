March 23, 1943 – Jan. 8, 2022

Kathryn Abbott Leavitt was born March 23, 1943, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kathryn was the youngest of three children born to Rulon S. Abbott and Thelma McKnight Abbott. Her father died in a rail yard crash when she was 5 months old. Her mother moved her young family from Las Vegas to Mesquite, Nevada where she built and ran the Coronet Court Motel, later named the Desert Palms Motel. Her mother later married Phillip A. Abbott, a widower with five young children. Phillip and Thelma added two more children to this blended family.

Kathryn graduated from Virgin Valley High School in 1961. She married Vincent L. Leavitt in the St. George, Utah, Temple on Sept. 16, 1961. Kathryn and Vincent then attended SUU in Cedar City, Utah. Together they had five children: Gregory V. Leavitt (Melissa), Marie, Stephen G. Leavitt (LuAnn), Anthony C. Leavitt (Natalie) and Jan Jueschke (Mark).

Kathryn was a stay-at-home mother until her children were grown. She then was employed as a teller at Valley Bank of Nevada, Mesquite Branch. She continued working in her banking career until 2000.

Kathryn and her husband served in five missions – The Washington DC Temple, the Atlanta, Georgia Temple, the Boston, Massachusetts Temple, and the Ohio Cincinnati Mission. She also served a number of years in the St. George, Utah Temple and the Draper, Utah Temple. She loved serving in the Temples of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She held numerous positions of service in her lifetime, many of them in music directing in her church. Kathryn’s favorite part of life was being a mother and a grandmother. Her testimony of Jesus Christ and our Father in Heaven was deeply humble and sincere.

Kathryn passed into the paradise of God on Jan. 8, 2022, at her home in Draper, Utah. She leaves behind her husband, five children, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her parents, two grandchildren and four siblings preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at the Bunkerville, Nevada, Cemetery on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m., Nevada time. Please maintain covid rules of masking and spacing. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.