Aug. 26, 1975 – Jan. 3, 2022

Justin Tyler Mower was born in Nephi, Utah, on Aug. 26, 1975 to Ronald T. Syme and Connie Sudweeks Crandall. He passed away on Jan. 3, 2022 at the age of 46. Justin was adopted and raised by Gerald G. Mower and his mother Connie Sudweeks, which was followed by divorce. Later in his life, Gregory Paul Crandall became his stepfather.

Justin spent a period of his life with Lisa LeAnn Miller, and they had two children together, Riley Tyler Mower and Blake Andrew Miller.

He then married Kimberly Ann Barwick and they later divorced after 20 years. They had three children together, Trinity Ann Mower, Tristin Rae Mower and Treyton Tyler Mower.



Justin reunited with his love from his teenage years and lifelong friend, Sheila Thompson Orwin. They have resided together in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the past five years.

Justin learned his autobody skills at a young age, and was the owner of JK Autobody in St. George, Utah, for 11 years. He was very well known for his skills.

Justin loved everyone. He would assist anyone he came in contact with in any way that he could. He would take care of the homeless and those in need and always had a smile on his face doing so.

Justin was extremely proud of and loved each of his children. His family and friends were the most important thing in his life.

Justin is survived by his love, Sheila Thompson Orwin; his children, Riley Tyler Mower, Blake Andrew Miller, Trinity Ann Mower, Tristin Rae Mower and Treyton Tyler Mower; his mother, Connie Sudweeks Crandall of Springville, Utah; his adoptive father Gerald G. Mower (Cheryl Mower) of Mesquite, Nevada; his brothers Shawn Syme (Tracie Syme) and Kelly Mower (Jill Mower); his sister, Stacey Rae Bringhurst, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin was preceded in death by his biological father, Ronald T. Syme; stepfather, Gregory Paul Crandall; grandparents, Eugene T. and Rachel H. Syme of Fountain Green, Utah, Raymond and Jessie H. Sudweeks of Nephi, Utah, Eugene and Juanita Mower of Springville, Utah; his uncles, Morris Syme of Fountain Green, Utah, and Scott D. Mower of Wellsville, Utah.

A celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivins 6th Ward, 260 E. 1060 S., Ivins, Utah 84738.

A viewing will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the chapel prior to the funeral services.

Interment will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Fountain. Green Cemetery, 486 North State St, Fountain Green, Utah 84632.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary, 435-986-4222. Visit Pine View Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.