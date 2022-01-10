Snow Canyon boys win Iron Town Duels wrestling tournament

Snow Canyon wrestlers and coaches after Warriors won the Iron Town Duels tournament, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Dallas Lowry, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Snow Canyon Warriors took home top honors at the Iron Town Duels wrestling tournament hosted at Canyon View High School on Friday and Saturday.

The Warriors accumulated a total of 546 match points in winning nine dual matches during the two-day event, which attracted 21 teams from high schools, large and small, from around the region. Most of the teams were from Utah, but there were also schools from three other states participating.

Shadow Ridge High School of Las Vegas ended up with the second-most match points with 437, while host team Canyon View placed third with 415. See the full listing of team results at bottom of the story.

“Everyone wrestled hard and we had great sportsmanship from all the teams,” said Canyon View head coach Dallas Lowry.

Meanwhile, a separate girls tournament was also held across town at Cedar High. Since most high schools don’t have a complete female roster, the girls events were staged as round-robin-style matches for each weight class.

The girls winners were as follows (a few weight classes were combined): Megan Robinson, Cedar (110 pounds); Genesis Diaz, Pine View (120); Michaela Renber, Canyon View (125); Corrie Williams, Enterprise (130); Trina Bennett, Page, Arizona (140); McKelle Jeppson, Pine View (145); Georgina DeCasas, Dixie (155); Megan Allred, Snow Canyon (170); Aja Curley, Page, Arizona (190); and Maitea Cardenas, Canyon View (235).

In the boys matches staged at Canyon View, a number of athletes went undefeated both days. Following is a recap of some of the top performers from Southern Utah high schools, broken down by weight class (full results available at trackwrestling.com):

106 pounds: Asher Farr of Snow Canyon and Eli Baeza of Crimson Cliffs both went 8-0. Six of Farr’s wins were by pin (fall).

113 pounds: Kaden Guymon of Snow Canyon went 8-0 with five pins.

120 pounds: Jaren Marx of Pine View went 8-0.

126 pounds: Seth Armstrong of Hurricane went 8-0 with five pins, while Hagen Mayer of Milford went 8-0 with six pins.

132 pounds: Jake Olsen of Canyon View and Nate Fordham of Desert Hills both went 8-0, with each getting seven wins by pin.

138 pounds: Mikah Murphy of Hurricane went 8-0 with five pins.

144 pounds: McKray Gayler of Piute went 5-0, while Cooper Anderson of Cedar went 7-1, his only loss coming in a 9-7 decision to Gayler.

150 pounds: Quaid Thompson of Milford went 8-0 with seven pins, while Trystin Dennett of Hurricane went 8-0 with eight pins. Brayden Jones of Snow Canyon went 7-1, his only loss coming to Dennett. Additionally, Jancen Payne of Cedar also went 7-1, his only loss coming to undefeated Colin Kirkpatrick of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) by fall.

157 pounds: Keagan Boyce of Desert Hills went 8-0, with six wins by pin.

175 pounds: Cael Houston of Panguitch and Blake Barnes of Milford both went 8-0. They had five and seven wins by fall, respectively.

190 pounds: Eldon Milton of Crimson Cliffs went 8-0 with seven pins.

215 pounds: Marc Richardson of Canyon View and Noah Fuailetolo of Desert Hills both went 8-0. They had five and seven wins by pin, respectively.

285: In the heavyweight category, Dawson Bundy went undefeated, with all eight of his wins coming by pin. Also going undefeated was Braedon Nomee of Pine View, who was 6-0.

Iron Town Duels 2022

Canyon View High School Jan. 7-8

Boys team results, by total match points

Snow Canyon, 546. Shadow Ridge, Nevada, 437. Canyon View, 415. Hurricane, 413. Crimson Cliffs, 376. Panguitch, 375. Pine View, 362. (tie) Cedar, 347. (tie) Clearfield, 347. Desert Hills, 341. (tie) Summit Academy, 290. (tie) Piute, 290. Milford, 287. Victor Valley, California, 286. Bishop Gorman, Nevada, 260. Boulder City, Nevada, 258. Page, Arizona, 244. Snow Canyon JV, 241. Canyon View JV, 191. Water Canyon, 150. Parowan , 145.

This week, on Tuesday, a number of Southern Utah athletes have been invited to participate in the Ross Brunson Utah All-Star Dual at Utah Valley University in Orem. The scheduled high school girls lineup includes Ayelin “Ice” Grilli of Cedar High at 135 pounds, Kristie Jensen (115) and Tilisa Matakaiongo (190) of Canyon View; and Corrie Williams (130) of Enterprise.

The Ross Brunson All-Star high school boys lineup includes more than a dozen Southern Utah wrestlers, several of whom were already mentioned above. To see the full list of scheduled participants, click here.

