July 1, 1928 – Dec. 15, 2021

James Reed Dowdle passed away on Dec. 15, 2021 at the age of 93 in Portland, Oregon. Reed passed away peacefully of natural causes after a long and splendid life and has finally joined his beloved wife Patricia Ann Dowdle in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

James Reed Dowdle was born in Nampa, Idaho, on July 1, 1928 to William Wilford and Manila White Dowdle. Reed attended school in Nampa and graduated high school in 1946. Reed then attended school at Brigham Young University. Soon after his schooling at BYU, Reed returned to Nampa and met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Capener. Reed met and fell in Love with Patricia instantly at a school dance. They were married for time and all eternity on Aug. 4, 1948 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Anyone that knew Reed can attest to his strong eternal bond and loyalty to his sweet wife and family. Reed and Patricia were the proud parents of 12 children and 60 grandchildren. Over the years, Reed and Patricia’s posterity has swelled to over 100 great-grandchildren with many more to follow. Reed was also privileged to welcome a few great-great-grand babies before he passed. Reed loved his babies and always tried to rear and teach his posterity the values and standards he possessed.

Much like his love and adoration to his family, Reed developed a strong devotion to Jesus Christ and His Gospel. Reed was a life-long, devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in all of his church service and callings. Throughout his life, Reed shared the glad tidings of the Gospel message to just about every person he met. This eagerness to share the Gospel was evident even up to his last days.

As a young man, Reed served a mission to the Eastern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1954. His commitment to serve his Lord and Savior was so strong, that when he embarked for his mission service, he left behind his loving wife and three babies at home for two years. That commitment and desire to serve the Lord never wavered as Reed and Patricia served 3 more full time missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Slovenia, Nigeria, and Temple Square at Salt Lake City.

Reed was also one of the hardest-working men of his day. Reed’s craft of building and woodworking as a carpenter and cabinet maker was unmatched. Evidence of Reed’s top-notched workmanship is scattered throughout Southern Idaho homes where he lived and worked for decades. Reed’s excellent handy work also followed him to Wyoming and Massachusetts where he worked and continued to raise his kids and ended in Portland, Oregon, where he completed his work. Reed worked tirelessly his whole life to provide for his family and his legacy of hard work continues to live on through his ever-growing posterity.

Reed is survived by his children: Lee Reed Dowdle (Karen), Deanna Arneson (John), Mark Allen Dowdle (Nikki), Tricia Gaye Jones (Paul), Bart Jeffery Dowdle (Sharie), David Robert Dowdle (Criss) Jared Lewellyn Dowdle (Diana), James Lance Dowdle (Tamera), Eric Richard Dowdle (Deb), Ryan John Dowdle (Maria), and Warren Wilford Dowdle (Darlene). Reed is also survived by his Brother Clark Dowdle, and sister, Darlene Bastian. Reed’s sweet wife Patricia Ann Dowdle and son Kurt William Dowdle pre-deceased Reed and are rejoicing with him beyond the veil along with Reed’s parents and several siblings who have also pre-deceased Reed.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Pine View Mortuary, 566 North Mall Dr., St. George, Utah, 84790.

