Bike Utah names new executive director, plans to continue to empower bikers in Southern Utah

Bike Utah names Jenn Oxborrow as its new executive director, Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 | Photo provided by Bike Utah, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — New Bike Utah executive director Jenn Oxborrow plans to continue to foster enthusiasm for biking in Southern Utah and throughout the whole state.

“I want to make sure that I’m supporting our well-established programs throughout Utah, in rural communities and the state overall,” Oxborrow said in a phone interview with St. George News.

“We want to make sure biking is accessible for everyone in Utah, that people enjoy it as a form of exercise and recreation as well as a means to get to school and work,” she added. “We want to empower people and make sure biking is seen as an important part of our culture throughout the state.”

Bike Utah is a statewide non-profit organization advocating for and supporting bicycling and other active transportation.

The group envisions a Utah where complete networks of bike lanes, paths and trails contribute to livable, healthy communities, allowing everyone to ride regardless of age, ability or income.

While Bike Utah works with communities, government officials and bikers throughout the state, Oxborrow said that Southern Utah is “near and dear to my heart.”

“I grew up in Las Vegas, and I want to make sure that the beautiful landscape in that area of Southern Utah is accessible for everyone, especially our youth and riders of all abilities,” Oxborrow said.

People are looking at biking differently now during the COVID era, Oxborrow said. It offers people exercise and transportation options that previously might not have been available.

“I think there’s a social justice element in this as well,” Oxborrow said. “I remember when getting on a bike really changed my life.”

She added that as a teenager biking allowed her access to band practice and school, and later to work.

“It can be really empowering through a social justice lens, giving access and mobility to people of all ages and backgrounds,” Oxborrow said.

Oxborrow practices what she preaches and commutes to work on a bicycle.

“That was one of the biggest and best changes of my life,” she said. “It helped me find mental health and wellness as well as physical health.”

“Part of that is making sure our roads are safe and that trail systems and bike paths are developed that promote commuting by bike in all our communities,” Oxborrow added.

Bike Utah works closely with the Utah Department of Transportation and government officials in strong partnerships that benefit all bikers in the state.

“Governor Cox set aside over $35 million in his proposed budget to improve transportation, especially active transportation,” Oxborrow said. “We were really thrilled to see that commitment.”

Citing state Rep. Lowry Snow, she added, “We love working with him down there. Your legislators in Southern Utah are such champions for health and wellness.”

As previously reported in St. George News, Southern Utah is home to one of the largest prep sporting events in America in the Utah High School Cycling League’s mountain biking state championship.

“We hope to tie in more and support those sorts of events,” Oxborrow said. “If people need access to scholarships, we have ambassador programs. You have such a dedicated community of cyclists in that area.”

“We really want to make sure that the interest in biking that peaks competitively for youth will last throughout their lifetimes,” she added. “I hope that Utah continues to emphasize safe spaces where people can access those beautiful areas of the state.”

Oxborrow encouraged anyone interested in learning more about Bike Utah and participating in its programs to check out its website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.