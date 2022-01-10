Structure fire that started in chimney of townhome on Donlee Drive leaves family displaced

ST. GEORGE — It was all hands on deck when a structure fire was reported Sunday night at a townhome off Tech Ridge Drive. A cavalcade of fire engines and trucks responded to fight what started as a chimney fire and ultimately left the family displaced and a pet missing.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the fire was reported in one of the townhomes located on the corner of South Donlee Drive and West 265 South, just northwest of Black Hill View Park.

The St. George Fire Department responded to find flames and smoke coming from the attic area of the home, while multiple engines and two ladder trucks were called in to help fight the blaze before it had a chance to spread to the adjacent units. The family had safely evacuated the home and were waiting outside when fire crews arrived.

Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News the fire started in the chimney area and then spread into the attic and continued to burn for more than 30 minutes before the time the active flames were extinguished.

Fire suppression efforts were hampered by a number of obstructions that prevented crews from accessing several areas that continued to smolder. After breaking through the ceiling and other barriers, Stoker said, crews were able to access the active flames still burning in the attic that were sending smoke billowing into the adjacent unit.

Meanwhile, the framing near the top of the chimney continued to burn for more than 45 minutes, fueled by material that had built up over time, Stoker said, adding that once the ladder truck was deployed, crews were able to access and remove the cap near the top of the chimney to gain access to the material still burning.

Crews then began the task of overhauling the residence in search of burning embers, including pulling material from the scorched area to extinguish anything still smoldering and prevent a reignition that could cause a secondary fire, a task that ensued for several hours.

The family’s cat went missing shortly after the fire started, but crews continued to search for the animal, which Stoker said at the time was likely hiding in somewhere in the structure. On Monday morning, the cat was found safe and unharmed.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the chimney and attic and also burned through several trusses and caused significant smoke and water damage throughout the interior of the home. Much of the ceiling toward the front of the residence was also damaged when firefighters broke through the barrier to access the flames concealed in the attic.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be in excess of $150,000, Stoker said, adding the home will remain uninhabitable until repairs can be made. As such, the family contacted relatives from the scene to arrange for emergency shelter. If those arrangements somehow fell through, Stoker said the Utah Red Cross would step in to help the family with emergency provisions.

The adjacent unit sustained smoke damage, but thanks to the fire-rated walls separating the units in the attic, which are thicker and designed to prevent the blaze from jumping from one unit to the other, the bulk of the damage was confined to the corner unit.

Stoker said it is important to maintain chimneys, fireplaces and vents, all of which should be inspected and cleaned at least once a year by a professional in addition to regularly checking the fireplace for any buildup of soot that can catch fire at high temperatures. Also inspect the chimney cap at the top, which is typically covered in mesh to keep rain, birds or debris out, and replace it if necessary. That was an area that continued to burn during the structure fire Sunday.

The St. George Fire Department responded with nearly a dozen engines, a squad truck and two ladder trucks, along with the St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance. No injuries were reported.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

