Police say reckless driving to blame for crash that blocked I-15 just after rush hour

Written by Chris Reed
January 10, 2022
Scene of crash on northbound Interstate 15 at Green Springs Drive exit, Washington City, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Three of the four lanes on northbound Interstate 15 were blocked Monday morning at the Green Springs Drive exit after a pickup truck crashed into the off-ramp’s barrier and rolled over.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Lars Gardner told St. George News a white Chevy pickup hit the crash cushion on the left side of Exit 10 at about 9 a.m. and then rolled over.

“This was a reckless driving incident. The driver struck the attenuator and rolled over,” Gardner said, noting there were no other vehicles involved and that the male driver was the sole occupant of the truck.

All lanes of travel with the exception of the fast lane were blocked as a result of the crash, causing a backup of about a tenth of a mile.

The crash was cleared by 9:50 a.m., and Gardner said the driver was transported from the site to St. George Regional Hospital.

