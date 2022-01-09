Kick erectile dysfunction out of your bed with Best of Southern Utah winner Prolong Medical Center

Stock image | Photo by Pornpak Khunatorn/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re reading this article, chances are you’ve either experienced erectile dysfunction yourself or know someone who has. Erectile dysfunction is very common, affecting approximately 30 million men in the United States alone.

Solving the problem of erectile dysfunction requires consistency and patience. Prolong Medical Center in St. George offers a multifaceted approach to men’s sexual health by providing cutting-edge procedures that treat the root cause of the condition, not just the symptoms.

Clinic manager Neal Nowland said many patients are experiencing unprecedented long-term results with acoustic wave therapy, a nonsurgical and noninvasive solution that harnesses the power of the body’s natural healing agents. Prolong Medical Center maintains an 85% success rate in treating erectile dysfunction with acoustic wave therapy. The clinic defines “success” as the ability to achieve and sustain an erection.

But successfully treating erectile dysfunction goes far beyond restoring the physical ability to have sex, Nowland said. Erectile dysfunction profoundly affects men’s health in many ways. Lack of confidence and added stress permeates the patient’s relationship with their spouse or partner, impacting their sleep quality, their job performance and their overall sense of well-being.

Recognizing that erectile dysfunction is a highly sensitive issue for many men to discuss and seek treatment for, the staff at Prolong Medical Center treats the health concerns of every patient with the utmost discretion. Appointments are scheduled so patients aren’t sharing the waiting room with anyone.

Prolong Medical Center provides a discreet and personalized experience patients simply won’t find anywhere else in Southern Utah, Nowland said. The clinic is locally owned and operated by people who truly care about the health needs of the community.

“We customize treatment plans to ensure the best outcome,” he added. “We take every individual into consideration.”

Many cases of erectile dysfunction are linked to diminished blood flow caused by plaque buildup in penile arteries and reduced capacity of existing blood vessels. Acoustic wave therapy targets erectile dysfunction on a cellular level to facilitate spontaneous erections whenever the time is right. The waves break apart plaque buildup and scar tissue to restore blood flow along with stimulating vascular, stem cell and nitric oxide generation in the treated area.

Some patients experience improvement after just a few visits, Nowland said, adding that the typical regimen includes six treatments. Other men, however, might require more sessions. In that case, the clinic doesn’t charge any extra fees.

“They don’t need to be worried about being able to afford additional treatments while they’re working toward results,” he said. “That’s what makes us different from everybody else.”

Although more prevalent in the aging population, erectile dysfunction isn’t exclusively an older man’s problem. Nowland said men of all ages may notice that their sexual performance isn’t what it used to be.

Stress, lack of sleep, medications, weight and general health all play a key role in erectile dysfunction. Before starting any treatment plan, a medical provider will thoroughly review the patient’s medical history and preexisting health conditions to create a program that fits their unique needs.

“We really get to know our patients on a level that other clinics don’t,” Nowland said. “They’ll feel the difference when they come in.”

Prolong Medical Center earned a gold ribbon in men’s health during the 2021 Best of Southern Utah contest, which Nowland said speaks to the patient experience they strive to create.

Prolong Medical Center provides a variety of cutting-edge therapies and personalized programs to help patients choose the optimal treatment plan for the results they deserve. Additional solutions include breakthrough treatments for urinary incontinence and chronic pain in both men and women.

Schedule a consultation today to see the difference Prolong Medical Center can make in your life. For more information, call 435-375-5000.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Prolong Medical Center | Address: 736 S. 900 East, Suite 107, St. George | Telephone: 435-375-5000 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.