I-15 interchange in Cedar City sees 2 unrelated crashes 20 minutes apart

Damaged vehicles from two separate and unrelated crashes near the northbound I-15 on- and off-ramps at Exit 59, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Interstate 15 interchange at exit 59 in Cedar City was the site of two unrelated crashes less than a half hour apart on Saturday afternoon.

The first incident was a single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 1:45 p.m. at the exit 59 off-ramp. It involved a silver Toyota sedan with three occupants.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper James Springer said the vehicle had been heading northbound on I-15. Its driver then took the exit 59 off-ramp “going a little bit too fast for the turn.”

“They lost control of the vehicle, hit a couple delineator posts and a traffic sign and came to rest in the median here,” Springer told Cedar City News at the scene.

No injuries were reported, he added. The car was not drivable after the crash and was subsequently towed.

Then, shortly after 2:05 p.m., a two-car collision was reported approximately 100 yards south of the first crash, at the intersection of 200 North and 1225 West, which is also where the northbound I-15 on- and off-ramps connect with 200 North.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Dustin Orton said a white GMC pickup truck was heading west and preparing to make a left turn, when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle, a green Saturn SUV.

Orton said the pickup truck apparently had slowed to yield to another vehicle that was turning left when it was struck on its driver’s side by the SUV. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light.

There were no serious injuries reported, although the driver of the SUV did report some minor bruising from when his steering wheel airbag deployed.

The pickup truck had moderate to heavy damage to its driver’s side, while the SUV sustained heavy front-end damage. Both were towed from the scene.

Cedar City Fire Department personnel provided support and assistance at both scenes. Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately one hour while the scenes were cleared of the wrecked vehicles and debris.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Photo Gallery

