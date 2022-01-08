Car catches fire after crash; 1 taken to hospital

Written by Stephanie DeGraw
January 8, 2022
An accident caused extensive fire to a vehicle and sent a passenger to the local hospital, St. George, Utah, January 8, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Saturday afternoon wreck sparked an extensive vehicle fire and sent a passenger to the local hospital.

A fire damaged a car and sent a passenger in the other vehicle to St. George Regional Hospital, St. George, Utah, January 8, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

St. George police were working a procession for a funeral at a nearby church when the crash occurred at 845 North Valley View Drive.

“A red Ford SUV with three females in it stopped because they were confused by an officer parked off to the side and I was parked further north,” Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police Information Officer, said. “They were looking at us like ‘what are you doing?’ So, they stopped completely.”

At that point a white Volkswagen driven by a female and a male passenger rear-ended the red SUV. The impact of the cars caused the white car to catch on fire.

A crash on Valley View Drive sent a passenger to St. George Regional Hospital and caused a car to catch on fire, St. George, Utah, January 8, 2022 | Photo by Stephanie DeGraw, St. George News

A passenger in rear seat of the red SUV was transported to St. George Regional Hospital for knee and head pain. There were no other injuries.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

