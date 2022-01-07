Region 10 girls basketball: Crimson Cliffs gets 1st-ever region victory; Cedar, Desert Hills also win

Crimson Cliffs players celebrate overtime win over Hurricane, Region 10 girls basketball, Washington City, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Stan Plewe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School girls basketball team earned its first-ever region win in school history Thursday night as the Mustangs prevailed in overtime at home against Hurricane. In other Region 10 action, Cedar defeated Dixie and Desert Hills won at Snow Canyon.

Crimson Cliffs 61, Hurricane 59 (OT)

Senior Brooklyn Winget scored nine of her game-high 24 points during the fourth quarter and overtime, leading the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs to their first-ever region win in girls basketball.

Hurricane and Crimson Cliffs had battled closely throughout the contest, with the Tigers taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter.

In the final minute of regulation, Crimson Cliffs junior Samiyah Jones had made a contested shot to put the Mustangs ahead 52-50, but Hurricane was able to answer with a basket of its own, sending the game into overtime.

Late in the extra period, Crimson Cliffs sophomore guard Kinsey Plewe made the second of two free throws to give the Mustangs a 61-59 lead with about 20 seconds left. Hurricane had one last chance to tie or win, but the Tigers’ final shot missed and the Mustangs rebounded.

“It was a close game and we battled back and forth, but we never gave up,” Crimson Cliffs coach KaCee McArthur told St. George News. “I was super proud of our mental toughness throughout the game. It’s great to come out on top.”

In each of the first two years after Crimson Cliffs High School opened in the fall of 2019, the Mustangs had gone 0-14 in Region 9 play. They had also started off this season’s Region 10 slate with a loss at Desert Hills on Dec. 14.

Jones finished with 14 points for the Mustangs, while Whitley Stookey added 11.

Morgan Stout and Lindy Erickson paced Hurricane’s balanced attack with 13 points apiece, while teammate Madi Slack added 12.

Cedar 44, Dixie 27

At Cedar, the Reds jumped out to an early 6-1 lead over the Flyers and never looked back as they cruised to an eventual 17-point home win.

Cedar led 10-5 after one quarter and 20-11 at halftime as both teams struggled to make baskets. The only field goal Dixie made in the first quarter was a 3-pointer by guard Rees Lorentzen.

Cedar stayed ahead throughout the second half, as seven different players scored.

Braylee Peterson and Kali Crowley led the Reds with 11 points apiece. Dixie was led by Lorentzen and Emily Tauilili, who each scored 8 points. Dixie’s usually prolific scoring center Kealah Faumuina was held to 7 points, two of them coming after halftime.

“Our effort on defense was really good. We held them to 27 points,” said Cedar head coach Corry Nielsen, whose team played without two of its starters, who were out sick.

“Also, it was Emery’s first game back in a month,” he added, referring to post player Emery Harrison, who is coming off a recent injury. “I think once we get our complete team back together, we’ll find out who we are.”

Desert Hills 70, Snow Canyon 52

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors and the Desert Hill Thunder each came into the contest with 2-0 region records, but it was the visitors who prevailed to remain unbeaten in region play.

The first half of the game was tightly matched, with the first quarter ending 15-15 and the second quarter also ending in a tie, 29-29.

However, Desert Hills began to pull away during the third quarter, outscoring the Warriors 26-15 during that stanza. Sa’de Turlington and Julia Jacobsen accounted for 20 of the Thunder’s 26 points that quarter. Both players ended up with 19 points apiece, while teammate Enid Vaifanua added 11 points.

Snow Canyon was led by Natalie Olson’s 16 points, with Olivia Hamlin adding 13 and Lainee Leavitt adding 12.

Region 10 girls basketball standings, as of Jan. 7

Desert Hills 3-0 (7-4) Snow Canyon 2-1 (7-5) Pine View 1-1 (4-6) Crimson Cliffs 1-1 (3-7) Hurricane 1-2 (6-7) Cedar 1-2 (3-7) Dixie 0-2 (3-6)

Next Tuesday’s games Crimson Cliffs at Pine View, 7 p.m.

Dixie at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Desert Hills at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

