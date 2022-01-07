April 20, 1950 – Jan. 3, 2022

James (Jim) Ashley Bundy, 71, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022, peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born on April 20, 1950, in St. George, Utah to William (Bill) Bundy and Eliza Nelson. He met Norma O’Rourke in 1980 and they were together for 42 years. They married on February 26, 1993, in St. George, Utah.

Jim lived most of his life in St. George, Utah where he worked for Bundy Stucco with his father and brothers until he went to work at Wilding Wallbeds doing bed plumbing. He enjoyed hunting with his brother and friends. In the last few years, he enjoyed woodworking and became passionate about playing his harmonicas. He would play for anyone that would stop and listen. Jim was an avid baker and loved sharing his treats with neighbors, friends, and family. He was always trying new recipes.

In his retirement, his most prized time was spending time with his grandkids. He loved them so much and did anything they asked. From making endless amounts of paper airplanes, to building wood lock boxes for special items. He always made sure his car was washed and cleaned. He didn’t want anyone to see him in a dirty car! He and Norma spent much time together doing diamond paintings, and he made frames for all of them to be hung in their hallway.

Jim is survived by his wife Norma, in St. George, Utah; his four children, Robert James Bundy (Deja), Los Gatos, California, Alisha Ann Stratton (Rob Moon) La Verkin, Utah, Darci Jon’ Stokes (Garrett) St. George, Utah, Ashley Jae’ Jessop, St. George, Utah; his 12 grandchildren, Kollett Land, Harley and Devon Yonker, Chaz Stratton, Alexzander Bird, Nika Jessop, Emma Boyd, Brylee, Korbyn, Karsyn, Brennyn, and Beckytt Stokes; his two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Oakleigh; his siblings, Darrell “John” Bundy (Marilyn) Twenty-Nine Palms, California, Lloyd Bundy (Odie) St. George, Utah, his twin brother Brad Bundy (Kathy) St. George, Utah, Faye House, St. George, Utah, Sherri Shakespear, Washington, Utah, and Darla Bundy, St. George, Utah.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Eliza Bundy, three brothers, Lincoln, Keith and Boyd Bundy, and his granddaughter Khloee.

At this time there will not be any funeral services. The family will be having a Celebration Of Life in the spring to honor Jim and his life.

