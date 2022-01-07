Ivan V. Walton

Dec. 11, 1926 – Jan. 4, 2022

Ivan Veloy Walton, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at the age of 95, after living a full and active life.

Ivan was born Dec. 11, 1926, to Ivan Veloy Walton, Sr., and LaRue Simmons, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended Uintah Elementary in Salt Lake City before the family moved to Chicago in 1939, when Ivan was 12 years old. Ivan first attended Carl Schurz High School, but transferred to North Park Academy, graduating in 1944. He entered Northwestern University in the fall of 1944 before being drafted into the army in March 1945. It was around this time that others began referring to Ivan as Ike, and the name stuck.

After suffering a torn ligament in the basketball championships at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, and being transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia, Ike was discharged in October 1946 and returned to Salt Lake City. He entered the University of Utah in January 1947, graduating in 1950. His father, a Utah car dealer, sent him to the Ford Merchandising School in Detroit, Michigan, for six weeks of training.

When Ike returned to Salt Lake, he was appointed used car manager for Walton Motors, the local Lincoln-Mercury car dealership, on Aug. 1, 1950. The next 56 years of employment opportunities took Ike and his family to Price, Utah; Canoga Park, California; Pinedale, Wyoming; Salina, Utah; and Chandler, Arizona.

Ike married Rosalind Pack in June 1949. They had one son, Sumner Dean, born Dec. 30, 1950, before divorcing. Ike then married Belva Dalton in May 1953. They had three sons: Rand, Rick and Rock. While visiting Ike in Arizona, Rock passed away unexpectedly from complicated pneumonia on June 9, 2000, at the age of 43. Belva passed away very soon after on June 18, 2000. Ike then married Marilyn Duffin on Feb. 10, 2001. They moved to Coral Canyon on March 17, 2006.

During Ike’s time in Southern California, he became smitten by the golf bug. (Marilyn said, “Honey, why don’t you tell them the truth: you became devoured by the golf bug!”) When he moved to Arizona, Ike found a group of like-minded friends who he golfed with once a week.

Every Friday morning at the Desert Sands Golf Course, the PA system announced, “Nylan, Urie, Shetler, and Walton to the tee!” They would play 18 holes, have breakfast, and then go out for 18 more holes. Finally, the bar would open for the group to enjoy “suds” and popcorn and about two hours of, as Ike described, “lying to each other about (their) golf prowess.”

Ike used his love for and skills in golf to win four medals in the Huntsman Senior Games in St. George, Utah, including the gold medal in 2016 in golf for the group 90 years and older low net score.

Ike served in several community positions, namely president of the Price Utah Junior Chamber of Commerce, president of Carbon County Auto Dealers Association, president of Pinedale Wyoming Chamber of Commerce, and many auto association offices and duties. Ike also volunteered as the morning starter for Coral Canyon Golf Course, starting in 2011 and concluding in 2020 at the age of 94.

Ivan is survived by his brother, Dean (Noreen); his sister, Janis; his son, Sumner Newman (Janet); his son, Rand; and his son, Rick; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

An open viewing will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St George, Utah

A funeral for Ike will be held Friday, Jan.14, 2022, at noon in the chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1950 North Coral Canyon Boulevard in Washington, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to services, at 11 a.m. in the chapel.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at held Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, Utah.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at held Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.