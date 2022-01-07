Debbie Humphries

June 30, 1953 – Jan. 3, 2022

Deborah Lee Humphries, 68, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Debbie was born June 30, 1953, in Riverside, California, to Paul Eugene Montgomery Sr. and Marjorie Ellen Teffeteller Montgomery. She married Norman Steve Humphries on Nov. 26, 1971. They had four children Dani, Tami, Tia and Trent. They were later divorced.

Debbie spent the early years of her life in Riverside, California, and several small towns in Arizona, before the family settled in Hurricane, Utah. She went back to Riverside and lived with her Uncle Max and Aunt Hazel and her favorite cousin Randy.

She moved back to Hurricane for the last time in second grade where she met her lifelong friend Virginia Smith (Bernstein). She attended Hurricane Elementary and Hurricane High School. Debbie worked at her parent’s fruit stand and eventually started doing the books for the shop, store, and restaurant while taking care of her mom. She later earned her real estate license and has been a realtor for the last 30 years. Family was always the most important thing to Debbie, often being referred to as the “Grandma Grace of the family.” She loved the holidays and decorated her home and yard for each one. Her greatest treasures were her four grandchildren. She never missed a game, recital or rodeo.

She is survived by her children: Danielle (Justin) Sorensen, (Cedar City, Utah), Tamara Humphries, (St. George, Utah), Tia (Trevor) Benson, (St. George, Utah), Trenton (Cliff) Humphries, (Denver, Colorado), her bonus daughter Darcy (Korey) Hillyard, (Cedar City, Utah); grandchildren: Ashton Bundy, Troy Bundy, Deven Benson, Payten Benson; her aunt Merlene Montgomery Downing (Bakersfield, California); siblings: Bonnie (Dan) James (Plymouth, Utah), Linda (Bob) Millay (Riverton, Utah), Julie Montgomery (Central, Utah), Dan (Lori) Montgomery (Ivins, Utah); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and her brothers Rick and Paul Jr.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

