What’s on the Menu: DP Cheesesteaks

ST. GEORGE — “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke is back to doing what he does best: eating great food with fun people. Joined by Bill Cash from 95.9 The Hawk’s morning show, he explored authentic Philadelphia street food at DP (short for Downtown Philly) Cheesesteaks.

DP Cheesesteaks just recently opened their dining room, but Demke has been ordering from their takeout menu for a while now. St. George is their newest location, joining eateries in Salt Lake City, South Jordan, Lehi and Provo. Owner Nick Rhodes started the company with a friend who grew up just outside Philadelphia. They frequently went to lunch together while living in Salt Lake City but couldn’t find a good cheesesteak anywhere.

Get a taste of Philly with Sheldon and Bill at DP Cheesesteaks in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Demke and Cash started with the mushroom pepper steak, which combines the two main ingredients with sweet red peppers, onions and provolone. They paired their sandwiches with delicious Pennsylvania Dutch birch beer.

The duo also tried the Philly Bleu. Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, blue cheese spread, provolone and blue cheese crumbles to top it off.

“The blue cheese adds such a dimension to what normally I think of as cheesesteaks,” Cash said.

But if you want to take your cheesesteak experience to the next level, bite into the liquid gold that is the Whiz steak. It’s pure Philly.

“We had to do the Whiz,” Rhodes said. “We actually spent some time out in Philly when we opened, just watching how they do it at the famous cheesesteak shops, and that’s how we came up with the Whiz and brought it here.”

In true Philly style, you can order your Whiz steak either as a “Whiz wit” – meaning with onions – or a “Whiz witout.”

“When I think Whiz, I think the can of Cheez Whiz on the cracker, and it’s not great,” Demke said of the Whiz steak. “It has changed my perception of Cheez Whiz, of cheesesteaks in general, and this is what they call the traditional one.”

Get your taste of Philly at DP Cheesesteaks, located on South Silicon Way (just off Dixie Drive) in St. George.

What’s on the Menu: DP Cheesesteaks

Resources

DP Cheesesteaks | Address: 1506 S. Silicon Way, Suite 1A, S. George | Telephone: 435-879-3441 | Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.