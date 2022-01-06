Washington City issues call for applicants to fill City Council vacancy

Written by Mori Kessler
January 6, 2022

ST. GEORGE — There is a vacant seat on the Washington City Council, and a call has been made for residents willing to serve the remainder of a former council member’s term.

Kress Staheli is sworn in as Washington City’s newest mayor, Washington City, Jan. 3, 2022 | Photo courtesy of David Woodcock / Washington City, St. George News

The empty seat belonged to Kress Staheli who was sworn into office as Washington City’s new mayor Monday. Soon after the ceremony, the city issued a public notice calling for interested residents to submit applications through Jan. 17. Staheli’s replacement will be selected Jan. 18 during a City Council meeting.

Washington City underwent this same process less than two years ago following the resignation of Councilman Daniel Cluff, who took a job in central Utah in July 2020. The City Council put a call out for applicants and selected Roger Bundy to fill the vacancy.

This process also occurred in 2017 when then-Councilman Thad Seegmiller resigned and was subsequently replaced with Kurt Ivie.

Applicants have until Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. to submit applications. The following day, applicants will be interviewed by the City Council at the Washington City Offices. The council will then vote on who will become the interim council member. Depending on the number of applicants, voting may involve multiple rounds.

“I’m looking for somebody who has a genuine desire to serve the residents of Washington,” Staheli said, “and I’m looking for someone who has the ability to do that most effectively.”

The new mayor also said he’d like to see applicants who can “hit the ground running and contribute from day one.”

Having applicants who are up to speed on city affairs and have some level of experience would also be a plus, Staheli said, though he added that “ability and compatibility” may be better than experience in some cases.

In this file photo, the Washington City Hall, Washington City, Utah, Aug. 10, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George, News

Once selected, the new council member will serve the remained of Staheli’s original term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years old and a registered voter, and they need to have been a citizen of Washington City for at least 12 months, according to the council vacancy notice.

As part of the application, council applicants must provide a letter of intent and proof they meet the requirements listed above, as well as answer the following questions:

  • Why do you desire to serve Washington City residents as a member of the City Council?
  • What unique skills, qualifications, experience or perspective do you offer?

The applications can be sent to the Washington City office through email at [email protected] or mail/deliver the application to:

Washington City Recorder
Attn: Tara Pentz
111 North 100 East
Washington, Utah 84780

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He enjoys photography and won an award for photojournalism from the Society of Professional Journalists for a 2018 photo of a bee inspector removing ferals bees from a Washington City home. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @MoriKessler@STGnews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!