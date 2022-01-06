Washington City issues call for applicants to fill City Council vacancy

ST. GEORGE — There is a vacant seat on the Washington City Council, and a call has been made for residents willing to serve the remainder of a former council member’s term.

The empty seat belonged to Kress Staheli who was sworn into office as Washington City’s new mayor Monday. Soon after the ceremony, the city issued a public notice calling for interested residents to submit applications through Jan. 17. Staheli’s replacement will be selected Jan. 18 during a City Council meeting.

Washington City underwent this same process less than two years ago following the resignation of Councilman Daniel Cluff, who took a job in central Utah in July 2020. The City Council put a call out for applicants and selected Roger Bundy to fill the vacancy.

This process also occurred in 2017 when then-Councilman Thad Seegmiller resigned and was subsequently replaced with Kurt Ivie.

Applicants have until Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. to submit applications. The following day, applicants will be interviewed by the City Council at the Washington City Offices. The council will then vote on who will become the interim council member. Depending on the number of applicants, voting may involve multiple rounds.

“I’m looking for somebody who has a genuine desire to serve the residents of Washington,” Staheli said, “and I’m looking for someone who has the ability to do that most effectively.”

The new mayor also said he’d like to see applicants who can “hit the ground running and contribute from day one.”

Having applicants who are up to speed on city affairs and have some level of experience would also be a plus, Staheli said, though he added that “ability and compatibility” may be better than experience in some cases.

Once selected, the new council member will serve the remained of Staheli’s original term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years old and a registered voter, and they need to have been a citizen of Washington City for at least 12 months, according to the council vacancy notice.

As part of the application, council applicants must provide a letter of intent and proof they meet the requirements listed above, as well as answer the following questions:

Why do you desire to serve Washington City residents as a member of the City Council?

What unique skills, qualifications, experience or perspective do you offer?

The applications can be sent to the Washington City office through email at [email protected] or mail/deliver the application to:

Washington City Recorder

Attn: Tara Pentz

111 North 100 East

Washington, Utah 84780

