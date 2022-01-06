Driver injured in single-vehicle crash west of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on state Route 56 about 15 miles west of Cedar City.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie told Cedar City News the incident involved a red 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV being driven by an older man.
The vehicle was heading west on SR-56 near mile marker 45 at approximately 4:30 p.m. when it went off the road to the right, Baie said.
“They think the gentleman had some kind of a medical issue,” Baie said. “He ran off the roadway, hit a two-by-six (foot) post and then hit a culvert.”
Gold Cross Ambulance personnel, assisted by Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from Cedar City Fire Department, were able to get the man out of the vehicle and load him onto a gurney and into a waiting ambulance. He was later taken to St. George Regional Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Baie said Wednesday night that she did not know the man’s condition or the extent of his injuries.
There were no other people inside the SUV, but a small dog that had been riding in the car was removed from the vehicle and taken to safety. The animal did not appear to have been harmed in the crash, Baie said.
The SUV sustained significant front-end damage and was towed from the scene.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Photo Gallery
Scene of a single-vehicle crash on SR-56 west of Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.