In the ‘Spirit of Giving,’ Stephen Wade donates over $40K to help those in need in Washington County

ST. GEORGE — As part of a “Spirit of Giving” event, Stephen Wade Auto Center presented checks totaling over $40,000 to three local organizations Thursday afternoon at Stephen Wade Nissan.

“It’s really important for our organization to support kids, to support our schools and everybody in Southern Utah,” Public Relations Director Jamie Bahlmann told St. George News. “That’s what makes Southern Utah so great is the people who are living here.”

Further, Stephen Wade donated over four truckloads’ worth of products to the three organizations that will help the homeless in Washington County.

“The trucks had items such as blankets, sleeping bags, coats, hoodies, gloves, hygiene items, toilet paper, paper towels and so much more,” Bahlmann said.

Stephen Wade launched this giving event by pledging a portion of every car sale during the month of December to three local nonprofit organizations.

Switchpoint’s mission is to address poverty by providing a comprehensive plan to support families on their journey to self-sufficiency.

“This helps us reach even more families that are suffering from homelessness in Washington County,” Spencer Holmes, chief strategic officer for Switchpoint, said. “It affords us the ability to reach people that otherwise were not going to get any services throughout this year.”

“We’re thrilled with Stephen Wade Auto Center for their contribution and their support of Switchpoint and the citizens of Washington County,” he added.

Youth Futures Shelter provides a home life setting for youth ages 12-18 that need emergency and temporary shelter.

“We are thrilled to be able to receive this check, and we’d like to thank Stephen Wade and the community for all their support,” Development and Community Outreach Coordinator Skyler Marshall said. “This is amazing.”

He added that the donated funds will go a long way toward helping the shelter provide services like beds, showers, food, case management and anything else that helps serve the youth of Washington County.

The Washington County School District Foundation had representatives on hand to accept its check.

“We’re very excited. This will impact thousands of our students, through the classrooms and through our teachers,” Richard Holmes, assistant superintendent for the district, said.

“I cannot express enough gratitude for Stephen Wade and our ongoing partnership. We’re very grateful for it,” he added.

The donated funds will go to help at-risk students and to the district’s Counselor Closet program. Every school counselor has a closet where students can access necessary or needed items.

“They’re things that have an immediate impact on the student,” Communications Director Steve Dunham said. “Whether they might be struggling in the classroom and need a snack to calm down or take a test. Maybe they need help with clothing or hygiene.”

These supplies benefit students who are at risk or just have a monetary need, he added.

Each of the three organizations was presented with a check for $13,500.

