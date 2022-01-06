‘We’ve shifted into a true crisis phase’: Omicron surge sets COVID record in Southern Utah

Photo illustration. | Photo by lusia599, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah record for the number of new COVID-19 infections in a day was shattered Thursday, as the parent company of St. George Regional and Cedar City hospitals said it was moving into a “full crisis mode” in a surge of the omicron variant.

The Utah Department of Health reported 517 new COVID-19 infections in Southern Utah on Thursday, which breaks the previous pandemic record of 363 set on Dec. 20, 2020.

The omicron variant is also setting new pandemic precedents for the state as a whole and nationwide. Utah, which had been averaging about 1,000 new infections per day, had a record 8,913 on Thursday and 7,247 Wednesday.

“We’re beginning the year in a real dire situation,” Dr. Michelle Hofmann, deputy director of the Utah Department of Health, said.

Beyond new infections, local and state hospitals have also been reporting a surge in COVID-19 patients since the start of the new year. While the Southwest Utah Public Health Department has not updated the number of locals hospitalized since Dec. 30, the Utah Department of Health says there have been 35 local residents admitted to local hospitals for COVID-19 since Monday.

Hospitals are once again at or above capacity. The situation is bad enough in the northern part of the state that hospitals there have started turning away ambulances.

Dr. Brandon Webb, an infectious disease specialist with Intermountain Healthcare, said omicron has created a new problem for the hospitals: only one – and the rarest – of the three monoclonal antibodies is able to work on the omicron variant, and only a small supply of the new COVID-19 treatment pill is available. Webb said St. George Regional Hospital and other hospitals will not be able to fully treat all COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve shifted into a true crisis phase,” Webb said. “The amount of available treatment is very limited. Only 1 out of every 100 people who test positive will have availability of treatment.”

The rate of infections in Southern Utah is up around 131% in the last week. The number of locals infected with the virus has gone from 1,757 before the New Year’s weekend to 3,050 now.

Earlier this week, Southern Utah saw its 500th person die of COVID-19, and since then that number has risen to 506.

Because so many are infected, another effect of omicron surge is being seen across St. George and other areas of Southern Utah: Closed signs.

While there are no mandatory lockdowns like the start of the pandemic in 2020, businesses with too many staff staying home after positive tests have been forced to close their doors. Around town, some fast food drive-thrus were blocked by cones because the restaurant was unable to open.

“The difference is the severe transmissibility of the virus. Omicron is going to infect many, many people,” Hoffman said. “We’re going to see places with a staffing crisis. You may not go to the hospital but you can’t go to work.”

Schools back in session

With local schools entering their first days with students back from winter break, there is the potential for a new large source of infections with a variant as contagious as measles and many children under 12 still unimmunized.

While the state strongly recommends that students and staff at schools wear masks right now, this depends on enforcement. In response to a question from St. George News about the lack of preventative measures in schools, the state epidemiologist said it is not a matter of “if” there will be an omicron outbreak in schools.

“We will see omicron spread in our schools. There’s no question,” Dr. Leisha Nolen, the state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, said. “Omicron spreads so easily.”

Hoffman said just within a couple of school hours into the second half of the school year, there are already signs that some schools may have to move into a “test-to-stay” status where any student or staff must have a negative COVID-19 test in order to come to school.

“Beginning out the gate, we’re already seeing schools approaching test-to-stay thresholds, which is already too late to slow the spread,” Hoffman said.

This is a developing story.

Southern Utah coronavirus count as of Thursday, according to Utah Department of Health

Positive COVID-19 tests: 48,389 (7-day average of 263.00 per day, up 131.3% in last week)

Active cases: 3,050 (rising since Dec. 30)

Washington County (High in Transmission Index): 733.86 per 100K rate in 14 days, rising since Dec. 30

Iron County (High): 672.37, rising

Kane County (High): 416.98, rising

Garfield County (High): 356.44, rising

Beaver County (High): 384.56, steady

Hospitalized: 48 (no change, data not updated since Dec. 30)

Deaths: 506 (9 since Dec. 30)

New infections per day in Southern Utah:

Friday (Dec. 31): 214

Saturday (Jan. 1): 200

Sunday (Jan. 2) : 168

: 168 Monday (Jan. 3): 197

Tuesday (Jan. 4): 233

Wednesday (Jan. 5): 312

Thursday (Jan. 6): 517

Current Utah seven-day average: 5,083 (rising)

Fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 119,006 (45.5% fully vaccinated, +0.02% since Dec. 30)

St. George: 49.06% fully vaccinated (+0.28%)

Cedar City: 41.24% (+0.25%)

Washington City: 44.57% (+0.26%)

Ivins/Santa Clara: 52.12% (+0.16%)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 38.95% (+0.23%)

Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale: 44.52% (+0.15%)

Beaver/Garfield/Kane counties: 44.52% (+0.29%)

Southern Utah schools with active COVID-19 infections as of Thursday, according to Utah Department of Health

NOTE: Utah Department of Health currently provides only ranges of the number of infections in each district, rather than exact figures. Figures may be an overall undercount as not all infections among students are reported to the state.

Washington County School District: 70 to 184 (rising since Dec. 30) Iron County School District: 11 to 35 (rising) Kane County School District: 2-8 (rising) Garfield County School District: 0 (steady) Beaver County School District: 1-4 (steady) Southwest Utah Charter Schools: 10-19 ( steady ) Southwest Utah Private Schools: 0 (steady)



Schools in yellow (In danger of moving to test-to-stay): None

Schools in red (Students/staff must test negative to attend): None

Top 5 schools: Snow Canyon High (Washington) 9 active infections, Vista School (Southwest Utah Charter) 7, Snow Canyon Middle (Washington) 6, Legacy School (Washington) 6, Crimson Cliffs High (Washington) 6.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get the first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 5 and over. Those 5-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine.

: Everyone ages 5 and over. Those 5-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. Those who can receive a booster dose : Those who received Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago and are 16 or older. Those who received Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago and are 18 or older. Booster shots can be of any form of COVID-19 vaccine.

: Those who received Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago and are 16 or older. Those who received Johnson & Johnson at least two months ago and are 18 or older. Booster shots can be of any form of COVID-19 vaccine. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department remains online appointment only. Some pharmacies and stores are offering walk-up appointments. Check the links below before going.

Must wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment and should have a personal ID.

Vaccines are free of charge.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, St George

For hours and more information: Click here

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

For hours and more information: Click here

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

For hours and more information: Click here

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St., Panguitch.

For hours and more information: Click here

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

For hours and more information: Click here

St. George Regional Hospital/Intermountain Healthcare:

Where: 400 East Campus St. George Regional Hospital, 544 S. 400 East, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Where: Various locations.

For hours and more information:: Click here

Revere Health:

Where: Revere Health Campus, 2825 E. Mall Drive, St. George.

Reservations: Call (435) 673-6131 to determine if the vaccine is available.

Albertsons:

Where: 745 N Dixie Dr in St. George and 915 Red Cliffs Dr. in Washington City.

Reservations: Click to register

Harmons:

Where: 1189 E. 700 South in St. George and 3520 Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Reservations: Click to register

Lin’s Marketplace:

Where: 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. and 2928 E. Mall Drive in St. George, 1120 State St. in Hurricane and 150 N Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Target:

Where: 275 S River Rd. in St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

Walmart:

Where: 2610 Pioneer Rd. in St. George, 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City, 180 N. 3400 West in Hurricane and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Family pharmacies:

Where: Several locations

Reservations: Use vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you

COVID-19 information resources

St. George News has made every effort to ensure the information in this story is accurate at the time it was written. However, as the situation and science surrounding the coronavirus continues to evolve, it’s possible that some data has changed.

Check the resources below for up-to-date information and resources.

