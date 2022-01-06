‘Pink Night’ at the rodeo pays off in the fight against breast cancer

Written by Chris Reed
January 6, 2022
File photo of arena action at the 86th annual Dixie Roundup Rodeo, St. George, Utah, Sept. 19, 2020 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The annual “Pink Night” at the Dixie Roundup Rodeo over the summer has once again paved the way for funding additional breast cancer awareness and research.

Members of the St. George Lions Club donate a $12,000 check to the St. George Regional Hospital Intermountain Foundation, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Lions Club, St. George News

The St. George Lions Club recently donated a check for $12,000 to the St. George Regional Hospital Intermountain Foundation. The money will be devoted to fighting breast cancer. 

The money was raised off the Pink Night event that took place Sept. 17 at the three-night Dixie Roundup rodeo at the Dixie Sun Bowl.

St. George Lions Club secretary Mark Breinholt told St. George News that each year on Friday night of the rodeo, everyone in attendance is encouraged to wear pink. The Lions then donate one dollar for every ticket sold on that night, plus any additional donations, to the cause of fighting breast cancer. 

“One benefit is that all of the money donated stays in our local Intermountain Foundation,” Breinholt said. “This is something that affects so many people, and the St. George Lions, with the support of the community, feel it a privilege to be able to give back to this cause.”

Breinholt said that over the years, more than $160,000 has been raised for the foundation from the Dixie Roundup Pink Night. 

