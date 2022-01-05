Region 10 boys basketball: Snow Canyon, Pine View, Dixie pick up road wins

Pine View at Cedar, Region 10 boys basketball, Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Wednesday night was a big night for the visiting teams in Region 10 boys basketball action as Snow Canyon, Pine View and Dixie all picked up victories on the road. Following are recaps of each of the three games.

Snow Canyon 80, Hurricane 51

The deep and tall Warriors never trailed in the game against the Tigers, taking a big lead after the first quarter, 25-12, that they never relinquished.

The home team did win the second quarter, 15-10, and Hurricane went into the intermission down 35-27.

“They did a great job of mixing up their defenses, and they made us play sloppy,” Snow Canyon head coach Doug Meacham said. “That’s a credit to them, and their length. We just weren’t poised, to be honest, in the first half.”

Hurricane kept the momentum going through the start of the third quarter as Owen Iloa drove to the hoop and scored.

Snow Canyon answered back, however, with two buckets from 6-foot-9 junior Lymon Simmons and a steal and score from Will Warner.

Junior Bowen Hammer, showing a long shot capability to match his 6-foot-5 height, sank a 3-pointer and Owen Mackay made two free throws.

On the other end of the floor, Kaleb Anderson-Foreman drew a charge and came right back to score for Snow Canyon.

By the time Hammer drove to the hoop and scored, the Warriors had opened up a 53-33 lead.

“Second half, we adjusted and guys let the ball find them and let the ball move into the right spots,” Meacham said. “We just have to learn how to take what the defense has given us.”

Mackay kept a hot hand, driving for a score and hitting a bucket before the buzzer that put Snow Canyon comfortably ahead 57-37 going into the final frame.

Senior Weston Larsen led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points. Kruz Gardner and Hollis Homer contributed 7 points apiece to Hurricane’s effort.

Hurricane slipped to 8-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 10 play after the loss. The Tigers host Crimson Cliffs Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Warriors, meanwhile, remained unbeaten after the win at 13-0, 2-0. They appear to have all the necessary pieces to put together a dominant season, but they’re not talking about going undefeated.

“We’ve never mentioned it one time,” Meacham said. “We’ve talked about being there and playing our best basketball at the end of the year. They’re a group that’s anxious to learn and keep learning, and that’s our goal, working toward that last week of playing our best.”

Snow Canyon next plays at Desert Hills Friday night at 7 p.m.

Dixie 49, Desert Hills 36

The Flyers won a low-scoring contest behind Grant Carter’s 14 points. Risko Brooks contributed 9 points for the winners and Kean Webb scored 8.

Both teams struggled to score the basketball early as Dixie took a 9-4 lead after one quarter of play. The Flyers upped that advantage to 20-12 at halftime.

The Thunder got a team-high 13 points from Lincoln Holmes in the defeat. Boston Holbrook scored 8 and Ethan Bateman contributed 7 points for Desert Hills.

Dixie had a comfortable 33-21 advantage going into the final frame and wrapped up the win when Brooks and Bronson Barben each scored 5 points during the fourth for Dixie.

Desert Hills dropped to 4-7 on the season, 0-2 in Region 10 play. The Thunder host Snow Canyon Friday at 7 p.m.

Dixie improved to 9-2, 1-0. The Flyers are at home against Cedar Friday night at 7 p.m.

Pine View 66, Cedar 59

At Cedar High, the Pine View Panthers built a 10-point lead late in the third quarter, then held off the Reds for a 66-59 victory.

Cedar got the jump on the Panthers to start the game, building an early 8-2 lead. But Pine View rallied to narrow the deficit to one point at the end of the first quarter, 12-11. The Panthers then started the second quarter with an 11-2 run and went on to lead by seven points at halftime, 29-22.

Midway through the third quarter, Cedar managed to tie the game with a straightaway 3-pointer by Stockton Albrecht that made it 31-31.

However, Pine View held the Reds scoreless the last four minutes of the period, going on a 10-0 run and taking a 41-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

During the final stanza, Cedar managed to cut Pine View’s lead to five points or less on three different occasions, but the Panthers pulled away again each time.

Pine View converted 15-of-19 free throws during the fourth quarter alone. They finished 22-of-27 for the game, or 81% from the line. Cedar, meanwhile, shot 16-of-25 from the free throw line, or 64%.

Pine View’s Griffen Shepherd led all scorers with 25 points, while Nash Schroeder added 13 and Bensen Shepherd scored 11 for the Panthers.

Cedar was paced by center Aaron Munson’s 22 points, with Ty Harrison adding 15 and Zab Santana and Albrecht each contributing 11 points.

Pine View coach Ryan Eves said afterward he thought his players did a nice job of stepping up on the road to defeat the defending 4A state champions.

“They had a nice little run to start the third, but I thought we battled and found a way to extend our lead a little bit,” Eves said. “We had a lot of assists and shared the ball.”

Pine View improved to 1-1 in Region 10 play with the win, 6-5 overall. Meanwhile, Cedar fell to 0-2 and 6-6. Cedar next plays at Dixie on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Panthers have a bye that night.

— written by Jeff Richards

Region 10 boys basketball standings (as of Jan. 6)

Snow Canyon, 2-0 (13-0) Dixie, 1-0 (9-2) Crimson Cliffs 1-0 (7-3) Hurricane, 1-1 (8-4) Pine View, 1-1 (6-5) Cedar, 0-2 (6-6) Desert Hills, 0-2 (4-7)

Friday’s games:

Cedar at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Snow Canyon at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.