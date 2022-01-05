Springdale readies for expected designation as third Dark Sky Community in Utah

The night sky seen from the Watchman Trail in Utah's Zion National Park. Undated | Photo courtesy of Avery Sloss/Zion National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Springdale is preparing for compliance with the expected Dark Night Sky designation from the International Dark Sky Association. Town officials expects to hear back within a few weeks if they receive the classification.

Springdale began the process in 2009 with its first lighting ordinance to preserve the dark night skies, limiting light trespass and preventing glare. The town code requires all exterior lights to be fully shielded so no light is directed upward, and following reconstruction of state Route 9, all streetlights were retrofitted to better control light pollution.

“Outdoor lighting is only allowed where it serves a functional purpose like to illuminate a pathway or entryway,” Tom Dansie, Springdale director of community development, said in an email to St. George News. “Architectural accent lighting and landscape lighting are not allowed. Finally, all outdoor lighting needs to use soft white lighting.”

In addition to lighting ordinances, the town has hosted telescope parties, lectures and other educational activities to promote awareness of the importance of dark skies. Ryan Gubler, director of parks and recreation, said more events are planned for 2022.

“While the exact dates have not been determined, there will be a telescope night in March and another in August,” Gubler said. “These are usually hosted by Southern Utah University professor of astronomy Cameron Pace. He’s been helping us with these events for a while now. Our lectures will more than likely take place sometime in the summer or maybe early fall.”

Robyn Henderek, physical scientist and Zion National Park Service Dark Sky Coordinator, said in an email to St. George News that artificial light at night is reportedly a serious pollutant and affects the natural world, adding that it disrupts the wildlife that sleep at night.

“Protecting the Dark Night Sky means protecting natural and cultural resources and habitats as well as the nighttime experience,” Henderek said. “This is important because 62 percent of all species are most active at nighttime.”

Street lights that shine into a residential window at night can be blocked by drawing the shades. Wild animals do not have that option.

“Artificial light affects nocturnal sensory and activity patterns for all species,” Henderek said. “The lights on my street that shine into my window at night can be mitigated by drawing the shades. Our wildlife does not have this luxury.”

There are many low-cost ways to get the city into compliance, including shields and filters for outside lights, Henderek said. There are also adaptive lights that dim on a schedule.

According to the International Dark Sky Association, dark night skies are a resource that is increasingly important in attracting and retaining visitors to a town such as Springdale. The Dark Sky Community Designation gives more reasons for people who visit to lengthen their average stay in the town.

These extended stays are more economically beneficial to the town and result in fewer impacts to the community than day trips. A study of the economic impact of the Dark Sky designation for Galloway Forest Park in Scotland found that for every $1.35 spent on installing Dark Sky-friendly lighting, there’s a return on investment of $2.61 because of an increase in tourism.

Other benefits of the designation include the following:

Dark Sky certification allows an opportunity to educate visitors about dark night skies. A study in Bryce Canyon National Park, which received its Dark Sky Park designation in August 2019 , stated the park “appears to be well-position to take advantage of the dark sky attributes … and to educate visitors about maintaining and increasing the darkness of night skies.”

Night skies get darker in general. Night sky certification requires communities to be proactive and persistent in protecting the night sky. When the policies, promotion and education happen, it improves night sky quality.

Certification may lead to a heightened sense of awareness and responsibility to protect the night skies in the community. It encourages property owners to be even more proactive in protecting the night sky.

Beyond increased awareness in the certified community, proponents say the Dark Sky designation sends a message to neighboring communities that Dark Night Skies are essential, which can build momentum for night sky awareness on a regional scale.

This awareness and increase in dark skies will not only be beneficial to wildlife and tourism. Studies suggest a reduction in outdoor light can provide health benefits to people as well. Like animals, artificial light can disrupt a human’s circadian rhythm and causes many sleep disorders. Research also suggests that artificial nighttime light reduces melatonin production, which the National Institutes of Health says is a risk factor for cancer development. In a 2007 Israeli study, satellite photos were taken to look at 147 communities at night. This study found a statistically significant positive correlation between artificial outdoor light and breast cancer rates.

Springdale town officials have said they are submitting the nomination application to the International Dark Sky Association later this month. If successful, the town will become the third Dark Sky Community in Utah. Torrey and Helper were the first two dark sky communities in the state.

