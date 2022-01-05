Jan. 8, 1937 – Dec. 29, 2021

Raymond Cripps DeWitt, 84, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2021, with loved ones by his side. Even though Kidney Cancer left him broken and took him way too soon from us, he left a beacon of light for all to see and follow.

Raymond is survived by his beautiful wife, Sheila. He is a proud father of seven wonderful children: Keith (Jeanette), Bob (Gloria), Valerie, Ray (Alison), Cami (Fernando), Jared, and Sunni. He is also survived by four siblings: Dawn, Danny, Mitch and Devary; along with 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved and supported. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzan.

Ray was born Jan. 8, 1937, to Ramond Chessar DeWitt and Ida Thayle Peck in Downey, California. He was raised in Downey and Bellflower, California.

From his early childhood years, Ray had a love of music. He was a very accomplished musician and excelled in playing the violin, guitar, banjo and mandolin. Ray was able to play in his school, church and later in life was in a country band.

Ray graduated from Excelsior High School in 1955. He enjoyed arising early whether it be for work or enjoying some of his other hobbies.

Ray has always been a hard worker, working up to just a few days prior to his death. He was very proud of those things that he accomplished. His word meant everything in his life. He enjoyed many career opportunities in his life including Manager of SoundScriber in San Francisco where he was on the leading edge of the dictation industry. He was also a Dairyman owning his own dairy in Tillamook, Oregon.

He talked often about starting a Dairy in Hawaii, but that is just so he could live there. He started in the building industry with his Father in southern California and eventually transitioned to building commercial and residential properties In Southern Utah and California. His true love of the construction business was to build his own cabin, as well as others, on Cedar Mountain. One of his favorites to build was for his friend, Mark Harvey.

Ray was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed many opportunities to serve. He had a rooted belief in Jesus Christ and doing what was right all the time.

Ray married the love of his life, Sheila, Oct. 5, 1985. She brought two children to their marriage, and he brought four children. They had one together. They became a family of seven. Ray and Sheila were later married in the St. George Temple on April 17, 1987.

Ray enjoyed many hobbies owning horses using them for ranch work and hunting brought him much joy. He loved all shooting sports and was seldom beaten at the weekly skeet shooting that he attended on Wednesdays. Hunting was a big part of his life. He has enjoyed hunting trips throughout the world. He was able to travel to Africa in 2004 where he had the time of his life. Many great lessons were taught to all that had a desire pertaining to hunting and outdoor life. Ray loved to travel and was able to go to many places including Africa, China, Hawaii, and many other places in the United States.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior at noon, at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George Utah.

