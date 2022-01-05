June 15, 1933 – Jan. 3, 2022

Phyllis Thomas Williams, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, 88 years old, passed away on Jan. 3, 2022. She was born in Spanish Fork, Utah, to Francis Thomas and Naomi Herbert Thomas on June 15, 1933. She married Jay Clayton Williams in Ely, Nevada, on Dec. 11, 1950. She had a passion for cooking and served as a cook at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City, Utah and in the Washington County School District in St. George, Utah.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and joyfully served as the Compassionate Services Coordinator. At home, she was a great hostess and always said, “If you leave hungry, it’s your own fault.” Besides cooking, she was also a talented bowler for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with her family camping, fishing and boating.

She was known for her witty sense of humor and her animated storytelling. She loved to tell jokes and make those around her laugh. She always said that laughter was the best medicine. She was also very organized and had a strong work ethic throughout her lifetime.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Shauna) Williams, Henderson, Nevada, Lex (Christi) Williams, Kingsport, Tennessee, Sheri (Jay) Rhodes, Kanarraville, Utah, Debra (Mark) Buhler, St. George, Utah, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Serenity Funeral Home at 1316 S. 400 E. STE A5 in St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George, Utah.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.