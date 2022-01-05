Dec. 31, 1933 – Jan. 2, 2022

Lorin Cope Zitting, 88, passed away Jan. 2, 2022 peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family. Lorin was born in Taylorsville, Utah, on Dec. 31, 1933, the first of two children born to Charles F. Zitting and Orpha Cope. Lorin was raised in Sandy, Utah, and attended Jordan High.

When he was 6 years old his mother died of tuberculosis, and by age 10 he had moved to the family farm and was helping support his dad’s large family. While still in high school, Lorin was recruited by Peterson Tractor and worked for many years repairing and selling tractors. Lorin believed in hard work, not handouts. He was family-centered, hardworking, and raised his family to be industrious.

Known for his short sermons and quiet example, Lorin fostered a determined faith in his religion. He provided a listening ear to many, and when asked his opinion, was respectfully candid. He never turned a person away that needed a hand, a meal or a place to stay. Over the years Lorin adopted many. He instilled within his children a strong work ethic, generosity, and a desire to be good parents.

Lorin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Orpha Zitting; his wives Sylvia, Hazel, Sharon, and Karen; his children, Lorna, Charles, Clayne and Brigham; and grandchildren Danny, Johnathan, Jason, Ethan, Valissa, Seth, Sheena, Bennett, Sam and Aaron.

There will be a public viewing at the Centennial Park Chapel in Centennial Park, Arizona, on Sunday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral services which begin at 2 p.m. Interment will take place in the Centennial Park Cemetery following the services.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Lorin’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.