Sept. 27, 1934 – Dec. 23, 2021

Janyce Cummings Olpin, who dubbed herself “Jan,” died at 87 years of age on Dec. 23, 2021, in St. George, Utah. She had four children: Leslie, Scott, Andy and Steve, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Her identical twin sister Janyne predeceased her as did her brother Steven and her other sister Elaine. She is survived by her brothers Clay and John Cummings. Jan was born on Sept. 27, 1934, in Fillmore, Utah, to Don and Maxine Cummings where she grew up working on the family farm.

She and her husband to be, Owen Olpin, were classmates in Fillmore from kindergarten through high school. In high school, she was a superb marimba player and a rodeo queen. In Millard High School Jan and Owen discovered one another anew. What had begun as high school sweethearts became much more, and Jan and Owen were married in the Salt Lake Temple on Aug. 31, 1953.

After Owen graduated from BYU the couple moved to New York City where he attended Columbia Law School. Upon graduation, they relocated to Los Angeles where they launched a legal career and raised a terrific family and started the career of Jan as a master quilter. Quilting for Jan became a passion as she won recognition in quilting circles and produced a rich array of splendid quilts many of which found their way into the homes and businesses of Wayne County, Utah, and far beyond.

Recently Jan hosted a quilt evening in her home, where Jan’s four children competed for quilt “inheritance rights” of the most prized quilts after Jan exits the stage. Little did they know how soon that would happen. Granddaughter Megan captured Jan tellingly for the entire family with the following words. “I will always remember Granny Jan for her beautiful quilts, homemade rolls, stunning silver hair and her sometimes slightly inappropriate commentary.”

I have fond memories of playing hours of card games with her and usually losing. She was sassy, classy and had a heart of gold. The world was a better place with her in it. She will remain in our hearts and memories forever.” A private memorial gathering will take place in Teasdale, Utah, at a later date. Artistic credit for the painting which serves as the obituary photo goes to Leslie Olpin Peterson, daughter of Jan.

