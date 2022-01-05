‘Bring Apple Valley forward’: Town’s first woman mayor, council members take oath of office

APPLE VALLEY — The first woman mayor of Apple Valley and Town Council members took their oaths of office Monday night and then immediately got to work.

“There is so much work that we have to do,” Mayor Mason Walters told the assembled crowd during the special town meeting. “There is so much organizational work that needs to take place. There’s so much updating that needs to take place.”

Walters was elected to the mayor’s chair last November.

Previous mayor Dale Beddo was appointed to the position by a split vote of the town council last April, as reported in St. George News.

Both Beddo and his predecessor, Marty Lisonbee, had tumultuous reigns during their administrations that led to conflicts with the Fire Department, the Big Plains Water and Sewer Special Services District and individual citizens in Apple Valley, which were previously reported on by St. George News.

The first unanimous decision by the council was to give Town Clerk Jenna Vizcardo time each day, from 3-5 p.m., to work uninterrupted on updating and modernizing town records.

“Jenna is trying to run this office by herself,” Walters said, noting that Vizcardo is the sole staff member for the town of Apple Valley.

“We have to give her and us and any other volunteers some time in the day to focus on things that will bring Apple Valley forward,” Walters said, “so that if any of you contact us, we can give you the information you’re looking for very quickly, very easily.”

Walters added, “That unfortunately has been a challenge for quite some time.”

The council then unanimously appointed Frank Lindhardt to the volunteer position of Planning Department Manager.

“In this capacity, he’s going to be a frontline person who will help others work with the town,” Walters said. “Not prevent them from working with the town; help them work with the town.”

Among Lindhardt’s duties is to work with Apple Valley residents, landowners, developers and their engineers to ensure that all transactions with the town are done in accordance with the general plan.

“We have a lot of challenges in our community,” Walters said. “Everyone here knows what those challenges are. So having his expertise to guide us through that process is going to be very important.”

Before the vote was taken Walters asked Lindhardt if he wanted to speak.

“I’m delighted tonight to feel the positive vibes. I think this is fantastic,” Lindhardt said. “I’m going to do my best to represent the town and assist developers and landowners to meet and greet and make things work.”

Forrest Kuehne, Lee Fralish and Jeri Burhorn-Politte were all unanimously appointed to serve on the Planning Commission.

Kevin Sair was the only previous Town Council member that was elected to sit on the new board. He was appointed to serve on the Washington County Solid Waste Board of Directors.

New Town Council member Robin Whitmore was appointed Town Treasurer, and both she and Walters were chosen to be the sole signatories of the town’s accounts.

The final new Town Council member taking the oath of office Monday night was Andy McGinnis.

With three council members, there is a fourth seat open on the board and Apple Valley is accepting applications for that position.

“We’re providing a minimum of two weeks’ notice for you to turn in your applications,” Walters said, adding that interested parties may contact the town office. “You can be heard and participate in that process.”

