Feb. 19, 1963 – Jan. 1, 2022

Our loving husband, father, papa, brother and friend, Clayton Don (Hoss) Lee left this earth and a huge hole in our hearts, Jan. 1, 2022, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 58.

He was born on Feb. 19, 1963, to Budd Donald and Jessie Ellen Ruesh Lee in Cedar City, Utah. He lived his entire life in Virgin, Utah.

He met the love of his life, Laurie the summer of 1992, and were married Sept. 5, 1992, after a whirlwind courtship, when he not only gained his loving wife, but his three oldest children. He was blessed with another son, four years later.

They were sealed together for time and all eternity on Jan. 21, 2006, in the St. George Temple. His family was his pride and joy. He lived a life full of love for his family and his Savior.

Clayton started working at a young age running the crusher for his dad’s construction company. He and his brother continued the Budd Lee Construction Legacy, where he made a lot of lifelong friends along the way.

Clayton also loved to farm and ranch growing some of the best alfalfa hay and cow herd in the Virgin area. When he wasn’t working, he loved to go up to their property on Kolob and enjoy camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie, his children, Layne (Rachelle) Reed, Brant Reed, Marissa (Josey) Spencer, Wyatt Hoss (McKenzie) Lee; eight grandchildren, Haigen, Ellie, Paizlee, Sage, Laynee, Brooks, Laredo and Ty; brother, Allen (Judy) Lee; sisters Larena Batty, Brenda Pender and Sharon (Lawrence) Lee.

He is preceded in death by his father, Budd D. Lee, his mother, Jesse Ellen Ruesch, brother-in-law, Alan Batty.

Clayton was a loyal friend and loved his community and quietly helped many people in their time of need. Sometimes without anybody knowing.

The family would like to thank everyone for their compassionate service and the many thoughts and prayers that came their way.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, LaVerkin West Chapel, 100 S 300 W, La Verkin, Utah.

A second visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 100 S. 300 W., LaVerkin, Utah.

The Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, 11 a.m. at The Church of Latter-day Saints, 100 S. 300 W., LaVerkin, Utah.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/91701899415?pwd=Y0pmdHczK1dCSC9rdVk4ajBZa3ZNUT09

Interment will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, following the funeral service in the Virgin Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Clayton’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.