March 5, 1937 – Jan. 3, 2022

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Bonnie Rae Carter Broadhead passed away of natural causes on Jan. 3, 2022, at the age of 84 surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie’s life was completely dedicated to her family and to her Christian faith as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Her life was spent serving others whether in her church callings or with her family. She was an amazing and selfless wife and mother. Her favorite saying that she is known by all is “We have a wonderful family.”

Bonnie was born on March 5, 1937 to Farrell W. Carter and Yvonne Broadbent Carter on March 5, 1937 in Nephi, Utah. She married the love of her life, David Robert Broadhead, on June 4, 1954 in the Manti Utah LDS Temple and faithfully supported her newlywed husband as he left her for three years to serve as a full-time missionary in Japan.

Upon his return, she helped her husband complete his college education and spent countless nights typing his thesis for his master’s degree. She and her husband focused much of their life on the education of others, particularly during the many years David worked in the education system.

Bonnie welcomed all callings and assignments from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and particularly enjoyed serving in the Relief Society and Young Women’s. She was called to serve with her husband to preside over the Nagoya Japan Mission for three years where she delivered countless talks to several thousand people across the country.

Later she and her husband were called to Preside over the Japan Mission Training Center in Tokyo for two years and then as Public Relations Directors in Japan for an additional two years. Spending years serving in Japan, she deeply loved the Japanese people and was an adopted mother to hundreds of missionaries.

In between missions, Bonnie diligently worked for 18 years at the JC Penney store in St. George, Utah, to help support her family and additional missions. While there, she earned many awards for her work ethic and her desire to constantly help others. She retired after earning the respect and friendship of coworkers and customers alike.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, David; and their five children: Rodney (Susan) of St. George, Kristi (Chuck) Bundy of St. George, Steven (Jenny) Broadhead of Bountiful, Kathryn (James) Nyland of Highland, James (Diana) Broadhead of St. George; 23 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Farrell and Yvonne Carter; sisters: Caroline Oakey and Anne Yates; grandson, Brady Frehner; and daughter-in-law, Anita Broadhead.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the St. George Stake Center at 541 W. 500 N. St. George, Utah. Family and friends may visit Friday evening Jan. 7, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah, and at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.

Livestreaming webcast of the services will be available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=st+george+1st+ward+.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.