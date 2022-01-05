TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 7-9
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, noon to 4 p.m. | “Photography: Light and Life.” | Admission: Free | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | “Light and Shadow” Artist Reception & Awards | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Paint Night: Cardinal | Admission: $35 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks Lodge, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Light and Shadow | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Yoga for Sciatica and Low Back Pain | Admission: $28 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C., St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 10-10:30 a.m. | PAWS Puppy Volunteer Orientation | Admission: Free | Location: PAWS, 1125 W. 1130 North, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Brother Music | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Allen Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tino | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | 2nd Saturdays feat. Autokorekt | Admission: $15-$20 (21+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. MST | Open Karaoke Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Edge of the World Brewery, 70 N. Central St. #2818, Colorado City, Arizona.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Witchy Writers Meet & Greet | Admission: Free | Location: The Grind Cedar City, 19 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | RevvFitness Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.
