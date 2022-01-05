TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
January 5, 2022

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 7-9

Art           

Education/enlightenment

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C., St. George.

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Brother Music | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Raven Cain | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Sky Allen Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Tino | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
  • Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. | 2nd Saturdays feat. Autokorekt | Admission: $15-$20 (21+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock n’ Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
  • Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

  • Friday, 7-10 p.m. MST | Open Karaoke Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Edge of the World Brewery, 70 N. Central St. #2818, Colorado City, Arizona.
  • Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
  • Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Witchy Writers Meet & Greet | Admission: Free | Location: The Grind Cedar City, 19 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Outdoor/active/sporting   

  • Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. | RevvFitness Birthday Bash | Admission: Free | Location: RevvFitness, 75 N. 200 West, Suite 2, Hurricane.
  • Saturday, 7-8 p.m. | Kanab Line Dance Class | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Kanab Center Gym, 180 E. 100 North, Kanab.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!