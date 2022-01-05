TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Jan. 7-9

Education/enlightenment

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2957 E. 850 North, St. George.

Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Yoga for Sciatica and Low Back Pain | Admission: $28 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Friday, 10:30 a.m. to noon | Gym Time | Admission: $8-$50 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite C., St. George.

Nightlife/social

Friday, 7-10 p.m. MST | Open Karaoke Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Edge of the World Brewery, 70 N. Central St. #2818, Colorado City, Arizona.

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. | Witchy Writers Meet & Greet | Admission: Free | Location: The Grind Cedar City, 19 N. Main St., Cedar City.

