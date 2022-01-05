‘Stop surviving and start living’: Discover a better you in 2022 with Desert Sands Ketamine

Stock image | Photo by molchanovdmitry/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The treatment of mood disorders and chronic pain conditions is a difficult undertaking. If you’ve already explored various methods and medications with little relief, let 2022 be the year you finally rise above your challenges with support from Desert Sands Ketamine Treatment Center.

Dr. Eric Evans created Desert Sands Ketamine to offer hope and healing to patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and other mental health disorders as well as chronic pain.

“There’s a huge need in Southern Utah,” he said. “I just want to help as many people as I can.”

Desert Sands Ketamine offers a spa-like, comfortable healing environment with compassionate staff who are dedicated to helping patients achieve the best results possible. Recognized by 2021 Best of Southern Utah voters as the leading ketamine provider in the community, the clinic won gold in alternative therapies as well as silver in the behavioral/mental health treatment category.

The darkness of depression and pain

The symptoms of mood disorders and chronic pain conditions affect every facet of life, especially during the dark, cold days of winter. Ketamine, administered in therapeutic doses via IV infusion, may be the key to unlocking a brighter future.

Rather than working to elevate levels of serotonin or dopamine like traditional antidepressants, ketamine boosts a chemical known as brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which plays an essential role in stabilizing mood. And because ketamine is both a highly effective painkiller and a dissociative anesthetic, Evans said patients seeking pain relief also experience a lasting emotional boost.

“Ketamine has been nothing short of miraculous for a lot of people in our clinic,” he added. “With ketamine, people can wake up in the morning and joy is a possibility for them again.”

Break away from the winter blues

This time of year can be particularly difficult for anyone already struggling with their mental health. Evans said it’s impossible to overstate the impact that colder temperatures, reduced sunlight and fewer opportunities to participate in outdoor activities can have on overall mood.

Seasonal affective disorder affects millions of Americans every year and is characterized by mood swings, feelings of hopelessness, fatigue and social withdrawal. Symptoms typically start in the fall and continue through the winter.

But the winter blues don’t have to stick around, Evans said. If you’ve been experiencing worsening depression and things aren’t getting any better, it may be time to explore new treatment options.

Turn over a new leaf

For many people, the start of another year brings renewed optimism and goals for self-improvement. While New Year’s resolutions usually focus on the physical – such as eating better and losing weight – Evans said success begins with caring for your mental health.

Ketamine lays the foundation to reshape detrimental thought and behavior patterns with the help of additional resources, including antidepressants and counseling. Offering lasting results with virtually no side effects, Evans said it’s a “wonder drug” for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and other mental health disorders while also helping them cope with pain.

As a native of the St. George area, Evans said his desire to give back to the community truly comes from his heart. He is committed to helping people experience joy in life after trauma, both emotional and physical.

Experience the Desert Sands difference

Patients shouldn’t trust just any provider when it comes to ketamine. Unlike many clinics offering infusion therapy, Desert Sands Ketamine is a physician-driven practice. Evans is a board-certified anesthesiologist with more than 25 years of experience administering ketamine in both surgical and clinical settings.

The patient experience always begins with a free consultation to discuss their issues and determine if ketamine is right for them. Additionally, the clinic provides resources to improve all aspects of your well-being, including dietary guidance, meditation, massage therapy, relationship counseling and talk therapy.

“We try to use a complete approach to each patient,” Evans said. “Our goal is to help you get back to living a passionate, rewarding and productive life as quickly as possible.”

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit the Desert Sands Ketamine Treatment Center website or call 435-522-5190.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Desert Sands Ketamine Treatment Center | Address: 346 E. 600 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-522-5190 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.