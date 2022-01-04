Letter to the Editor: St. George PAWS continues life-saving mission with big plans for 2022

"Murphy" the dog in Southern Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of PAWS, St. George News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — This year, the PAWS family has so much to be thankful for. We have the very best volunteers, fosters and vets at our aid and a great rescue facility. With all of this support, we rescued over 700 animals in 2021.

In the last two years, our volunteers have worked tirelessly refurbishing a new cat building, which has a big adult cat room and catio, a beautiful kitten room and kittio, a nursery for our babies who are in between foster and being readied for the kitten adoption room and a kitten nursery. In the next year, we are adding on a new sick bay for our adult cats and a puppy isolation room. This was all made possible by the generous donations of volunteers and their time and dedication.

We are so proud of the remodeling taking place in our dog room, made possible by a very special human who was a part of the PAWS family for years and is greatly missed. The dog room will be named in his honor. The room will be ready for its debut soon.

We are so fortunate to have our PAWS community that supports us every day, never letting down our rescues in times of need.

We thank all our shift volunteers who change the lives every day of our dogs, puppies, cats and kittens. Without them, we would not be able to accomplish the amazing work that takes place every day in the PAWS world.

We have a wonderful team of volunteers who keep our PAWS Thrift Store up and running, taking in donations from the public and getting them ready for sale to help fund the PAWS Adoption Center and our rescues’ medical needs. If you haven’t stopped by the PAWS Thrift Store, now is a great time to find hidden treasures, fantastic gifts, gently used clothing, kitchen items, home decor and more.

In 2022, PAWS will celebrate 20 years of life-saving animal rescue, taking in and helping those we could. We pride ourselves on being a medical rescue, taking in homeless pregnant cats and dogs and mamas with babies, dogs and cats of all ages. We find ourselves in very heart-wrenching and difficult situations almost daily, and at the same time we know we are so fortunate to be able to do what we can to save so many animals every year.

This is all possible thanks to five local women who made the decision to help the Southern Utah homeless pet population. Because these ladies had the foresight and hearts to build a much-needed rescue here in St George, today PAWS not only exists but thrives.

Our PAWS community, adopters and volunteers never let us down, and every day we find reasons to be so grateful.

Rescue is hard but so rewarding. Our rescues come to us homeless, sometimes scared, sick or injured. Where would they be without PAWS? We do not receive any government funding. PAWS relies solely on the generosity of our donors and supporters.

One of our recent rescues, Mama Abbie, came to PAWS an injured dog, most likely hit by a car. It was a tough situation with her leg being amputated immediately. This sweet girl was strong and brave.

She is recovering very nicely from her surgery and she has now delivered her five beautiful puppies who all went through the trauma with her.

Mama and babes are doing wonderful. Abbie’s adopters are taking wonderful care of her and fostering her babes until they are ready for adoption.

Every day something amazing happens in the rescue. Thank you all for joining us in our journey. Make sure to stop by PAWS Tuesday – Saturday and visit all our rescues. If you would like to join the PAWS volunteer team, go to our website. Donations can be made here.

We wish you all a very happy and peaceful New Years. Let’s make 2022 an even more successful year for our rescues.

Submitted by LULU HART, St. George PAWS.

