Guns involved in most of Utah’s 2021 homicides

ST. GEORGE — For the second year in a row, violence spiked both in Utah and nationwide in 2021.

According to statistics kept by KSL.com, there were 95 homicides in Utah during 2021. That’s the second highest total ever in the state behind 2020’s 103 killings. Prior to 2020, Utah’s previous record was 90 homicides in a single year, set in 2016. There were 80 in 2017; 78 in 2018; and 80 in 2019.

The number of homicides for 2021 could go up should several ongoing death investigations later be determined to be criminal.

Homicide is defined as the killing of one person at the hands of another, whether it is done intentionally, on accident or in self-defense. KSL.com does not generally include automobile deaths in its statistics. However, when prosecutors determine there are aggravating circumstances involved in a fatal crash that result in stricter murder or manslaughter charges being filed, those incidents were included in KSL.com’s tally.

Written by PAT REAVY, KSL.com.

Copyright 2021 KSL.com