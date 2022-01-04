July 12, 1977

Christopher Tafao Mauinatu was born to Sala Faumuina Mauinatu and Alo Mauinatu at Motootua Hospital in Western Samoa on July 12, 1977. He was 3 years old when his family moved to Hawaii, then to California. Paramount became home because it was close to his Papa. He spent many days with his Papa picking up pallets and cardboard.

His favorite story to tell was a time he and his cousin Danny almost flew off the back of Papa’s pickup truck trying to hold onto wet cardboard. Those summers and afternoons helping Papa molded Chris’ love for his elders. He spent more time with Papa then any of the other grandchildren so you can only imagine how devastating it was for young Chris when Papa passed away. Chris’ family soon relocated to Lakewood California where Chris would spend the next couple decades.

As soon as Chris was old enough he was enrolled into Boy Scouts of America and was an active member of Troop 148. Scouting became a passion for him, he was inducted into the Tribe of Tahquitz, where he learned Indian lore, Native American dancing, singing and regalia. He didn’t know that this knowledge would serve him well as he would have ample opportunities to share his love for scouting with a younger generation. He was molded by the Scout Oath, Law, Motto and Slogan and gained a love for the outdoors. He achieved scouting’s highest honor and became an Eagle Scout. Later serving as Scoutmaster in three different troops: 72, 42 and 248.

Chris graduated from Artesia High School and continued his education at Cerritos College for a time. When a job opportunity came up at Southwest Airlines, the adventure of free-flying benefits took all his attention, and he became a traveling man. He instantaneously became everyone’s best friend, especially popular with the ladies. He had a way with people; it didn’t take long for him to consider you an USO or brother.

In 2004 he attended a YSA ward in the Long Beach stake and set his sights on a young lady. Just a few years later Chris and Mele were sealed at the Los Angeles Temple in 2006. A short nine months and six days later they welcomed their first daughter Ilaisaane Emeline Mauinatu. Sixteen months after that Salaevalu Silina Mauinatu was born and 18 months after that Melesieni Marlene Mauinatu was welcomed into the family.

Last but not least, in 2013 was the birth of Ana Siuilikutapu Niumeitolu Mauinatu. Now their family was complete. Chris worked as a “jack of all trades” doing everything from being an Electrician, Safety, to Instrumentation. Due to health issues a change of career brought him to St George, Utah.

The City of St George Streets Department became the reason his family settled in the greatest place to live. With no surprise, Chris worked his magic on all who knew him, and he became everyone’s brother or uncle. Yet again, another job opportunity came up with Republic Services and he was off learning a new trade and striving to provide for his family.

Chris was a happy-go-lucky, kindhearted, genuinely loving soul that would do anything for his family which we learned stretched beyond his parents, siblings, wife and four princesses. Everyone that was blessed to know him will always remember his smile, his laugh, his charm. His magnetism was unparalleled, and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, daughters, parents and siblings, Jane Taaga, Marlene Tofa, George Mauinatu and Emily Peasley including many more uso’s and toko’s along with countless nieces and nephews.

The last chapter of Chris’ life was finding a band of brothers that taught him the motto live to ride, ride to live! He formed a love for the open road and thrived in wind therapy as he liked to call it. The PolyRidaz became HIS brothers! His loyalty came naturally as he made it his priority to show up and support. If you cut him open, he would most likely bleed the tiki logo MC squared. May biker guardian angels guide him through heaven’s gate and help me as we care for his Sharon Stone.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Sunset Stake Center, 82 North Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Stake Center. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.