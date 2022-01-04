Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser rejuvenates skin without surgery, delivers ‘the ultimate patient experience’

Stock image | Photo by LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As Southern Utah’s premier medical spa, Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser not only provides signature facials, Botox, fillers and facial threads, they also offer the most advanced laser technology for skin rejuvenation on the market.

Owner Shannon Evans said that Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is also the only clinic in the St. George area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser skin therapy. Their team of skin care specialists are committed to providing the ultimate patient experience.

“Each laser skin treatment begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation,” Evans said. “Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.”

Turn back time with skin tightening

Skin becomes looser, more wrinkled and less full with age because it starts breaking down faster than it can naturally rejuvenate. Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser is the only medical spa in Southern Utah offering the Profound Lift, a revolutionary energy-based treatment that Evans said can turn back the hands of time.

During a single treatment, which lasts between 45-90 minutes, the Profound Lift uses the latest technology to transmit radio frequency energy at the ideal depth and temperature to stimulate the production of collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid. These building blocks help skin retain its smooth, elastic, youthful appearance.

“The Profound Lift provides one-third the results of a surgical facelift without surgery, minimal cost and less downtime,” Evans said. “For most patients, one treatment is all that’s needed and will last several years.”

The system delivers energy to the deeper skin layers for maximum benefit. Profound Lift has demonstrated a 100% response rate for facial wrinkles in clinical trials, she said. When used on the body, it can also smooth cellulite with a 94% response rate.

Picture a new you with photorejuvenation

Photorejuvenation using intense pulsed light technology is a noninvasive skin renewal method that targets specific concerns of aging skin as well as an overall decline in skin texture. The visible effects of aging on the skin include brown spots caused by sun damage and redness due to veins and capillaries.

Intense pulsed light therapy combats the signs of aging by delivering high-energy light waves to help eliminate superficial blood vessels, minimize the appearance of pigment and stimulate collagen production. It can also reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Evans describes the sensation of intense pulsed light therapy as a gentle flick accompanied by a flash of warm light. Brown spots may appear darker immediately after being treated, indicating a positive response. Gradually, these lesions will slough off to reveal healthier skin. Treatments should be done in a series for optimal results.

“The treatment series will leave you with a more even skin tone and a more youthful appearance,” she said. “The new skin will continue to improve over the next several months post-treatment.”

Get your glow back with laser resurfacing

With the passing of time, certain things happen to the skin. Age spots develop, uneven pigmentation spreads and fine lines and wrinkles appear.

Resurfacing can change the look and feel of your skin and restore its healthy, youthful glow. Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser uses the CO2RE system to help reduce age spots, fine lines, wrinkles, textural irregularities and dull tone along with improving skin laxity.

CO2RE fractional laser resurfacing removes layers of skin tissue in a fractionated method, meaning that columns of skin are removed but the surrounding skin remains intact to aid in healing. The laser precisely targets and treats the superficial, middle and deep skin layers simultaneously.

“This allows us to provide the most appropriate procedure with the maximum results for each facial area during the same treatment,” Evans said. “It’s the best single treatment for advanced skin damage and wrinkling.”

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a division of Desert Sands Medical Clinics, has been building up steam within the medical aesthetics market since opening a year ago. During the 2021 Best of Southern Utah contest, voters recognized the clinics with gold and silver ribbons in various health treatment categories.

Evans, who worked as a registered nurse for over 25 years before training in injectables and laser aesthetics, takes pride in being able to offer cutting-edge skin care services in a welcoming environment where patient comfort and confidence is top priority. Her team of skin care specialists aim to help every patient learn to love the skin they’re in.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

