Buying a new bed in 2022? Don’t lose sleep with tips from the experts at Best Mattress

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Just like people, mattresses come in all shapes and sizes. With options for every body type and sleeping style, the experts at Best Mattress can help you find your perfect fit.

“Every mattress will feel different to every customer with everyone being so different,” general manager Joe Graziano said. “That’s why it’s so important to have many choices in size, firmness and features.”

Serving Southern Utah and Mesquite since 2008, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are dedicated to helping customers achieve deeply restorative rest by matching them with the mattress of their dreams. Tour the only showrooms in the area where shoppers can compare products from Tempur-Pedic, Instant Comfort, Posh + Lavish, Serta, Sealy, Stearns & Foster and more.

Unlock deep sleep

Research indicates that up to 68% of Americans have difficulty falling asleep at least once a week. And even when they’re sleeping, they may not be able to reach a revitalizing deep sleep state unless they’re truly comfortable on their mattress.

Within the three main mattress categories – foam, adjustable and innerspring – are countless variations of size, thickness, material and features. Weight, sleeping position, temperature comfort and partner preferences are among the factors that must be taken into consideration when shopping for the ideal mattress. Graziano said that’s why there’s no substitute for trying a mattress out yourself with advice from a sleep expert.

“We have the largest selection with the most brands in Utah,” he added. “We also carry all the best technologies, so you have every opportunity to choose the perfect mattress for you.”

Browse the Best Mattress catalog here.

Time for an upgrade?

It’s tempting to simply go with the best deal or the most convenient option when mattress shopping, but buying the right bed means making a long-term investment in your health. Most mattresses are due for replacement after about 8-10 years of regular use, or sooner if you find that your sleep needs change.

Impressions and sagging are obvious signs that a mattress needs to be replaced. But even without visible wear, your bed might be past its expiration date if you aren’t enjoying the same quality of rest that you used to. Don’t wait to get a new one if it’s even slightly uncomfortable.

“Your body will tell you when it’s time for a new mattress,” Graziano said. “If you go to sleep feeling pretty good but you wake up feeling worse, then it’s time to make a change.”

Read more about the best time to buy a mattress here.

Find your perfect fit

When shopping for a mattress, the International Chiropractors Association recommends spending 10-15 minutes trying out each of the best options on the showroom floor. Mattresses should be reinforced and firm throughout.

A quality mattress will provide consistently comfortable support through the spine, hips, shoulders and knees. Explore every pressure point, especially your natural sleep position. Roll to the outer margins of the sleep surface and check for sagging. Sit on the edges to see if they support your weight as well as the center of the mattress.

And you can rest assured knowing all Best Mattress purchases are satisfaction guaranteed. If you don’t absolutely love your new bed, bring it back within 120 days for an exchange or refund.

Learn more about choosing the right mattress here.

A bed for every body

On your back or face down? Alone or with a partner? Whatever your preference, remember that everyone sleeps differently. No one mattress will be ideal for every body type or sleeping position.

“It’s important to find the right support system for every body type,” Graziano said. “The way you sleep is going to determine the feel you need without sacrificing any support.”

Back sleepers require support that can be felt evenly along the length of their body, while stomach sleepers benefit more from a firmer mattress that stabilizes the torso. Side sleepers are more likely to experience discomfort in the hips and shoulders and need a bed with cushioning that conforms to the body’s curves and relieves pressure.

Discover the ideal mattress for every body type here.

To speak with a Best Mattress sleep specialist today about the perfect mattress – or any of their bases and foundations, bed frames, bedding, pillows and other accessories – call 877-759-8155 or visit the Best Mattress website for more information.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

