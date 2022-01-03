Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Baileigh Seymour gives a smile and a thumbs up from her hospital bed at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Jan. 1, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Jillian Seymour, St. George News / Cedar City News

In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Jan. 1-2.

Utahns share why they have chosen polyamory over monogamy 

Stock photo | Photo by Motortion/iStock/ Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Sabrina and Ben Gallegos had been married for a year when they met Allie Bullock in July 2014. The women were co-workers and became friends, so when Bullock and her boyfriend broke up, the Gallegoses offered her a place to stay while she sorted things out.

First baby born in St. George in 2022 makes grand entrance

Genesis Alexandra Rosales-Carrillo was welcomed by her parents, Nelsi Carrillo-Romero and Silvano Rosales Saturday, becoming the first baby born at St. George Regional Hospital in 2022. Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital staff proudly welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2022. Baby Genesis Alexandra Rosales-Carrillo was born on Jan. 1 at 2:43 p.m. and was welcomed by her parents, Nelsi Carrillo-Romero and Silvano Rosales.

3 teens recovering after rear-end collision in Enoch

Overturned Jeep at the scene of a rear-end collision that happened in Enoch, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jillian Seymour, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Three teenagers were injured Thursday night when their Jeep was struck by another vehicle on state Route 130 in Enoch.

Hurricane council unanimously okays plans for ‘Horseman’s Edge’ 

Scott Stratton smiles after the Hurricane City Council unanimously votes to approve the plan for a residential/resort development that will allow residents and visitors to stable horses. Horseman’s Edge will be the first recreational use development in the city’s agricultural zone, Hurricane, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 | Photo by Sarah Torribio, St. George News

HURRICANE —The Dec. 16 Hurricane City Council meeting was filled with tributes to outgoing council members Darin Larson and Kevin Tervort, both saying goodbye after serving on the council for 8 and 12 years, respectively. That doesn’t mean, however, that work didn’t get done.

Cedar City Hospital welcomes Onyx, first baby of 2022

Heather Lowery of Cedar City holds newborn son Onyx, the first baby born at Cedar City Hospital in 2022. Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 1, 2022 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Hospital, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Onyx Lowery, who arrived at 7:26 a.m. on New Year’s Day, is Cedar City Hospital’s first baby born in 2022.

