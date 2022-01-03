Martha LeeAnn Barlow

Sept. 9, 1994 – Dec. 28, 2021

Martha was born Sept. 9, 1994 in Hildale, Utah. She passed away Dec. 28, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Martha was a bubbly, friendly, adventurous outgoing baby. Martha was a very hardworking and caring person. She loved those around her and had a tender spot in her heart for animals, especially her puppy Roxy. Martha was very talented in writing poems, stories, painting and drawing.

“Afterglow”

I’d like the memory of me

to be a happy one.

I’d like to leave an afterglow

of smiles when life is done.

I’d like to leave an echo

whispering softly down the ways,

Of happy times and laughing times

and bright and sunny days.

I’d like the tears of those who grieve,

to dry before the sun

Of happy memories that I leave

When life is done.

-Carol Mirkel

Martha is survived by her parents Orval F. Barlow of Colorado City, Arizona, and mother Glenda M. Council; siblings, Simon Barlow of Las Vegas, Nevada, Benjamin and Mikayla Barlow of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hyrum Barlow and Hannah Morris of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lydia Barlow of Watford City, North Dakota, Merlin and Boo Ann Barlow of Hampton, Virginia, Yolanda Barlow and Rulon Broadbent of St. George, Utah, Glenda Rose Barlow of St. George, Utah, Stephen Fischer of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, Jennetta Fischer of St. George, Utah, Marenda Fischer of St. George, Utah, Richard Samuel Fischer St. George, Utah, and many others.

She is preceded in death by brother Fredrick Barlow Dec. 7, 2020; half-brother, Lehi Scott Barlow; grandparents John Y and Esther Barlow, and Albert and Glenda Shelton Counsil.

Martha would like to thank all who helped her through her life’s journey and made a difference in her life. Too many to mention. A special thanks to her Uncle Mike and Aunt Brenda and cousin Sean for their untiring support and taking such good care of Martha, also a deep appreciation to Martha’s Florida Family.

We want to also thank all family and friends who donated to help bring Martha home to be buried next to her brother. A special thanks to Serenity Funeral Home for coordinating and transporting Martha home. Martha was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022 at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery.

A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2022 at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery.