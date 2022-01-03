Lister Eugene Woods

January 3, 2022

Dec. 30, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away December 30, 2021, at the age of 91. Nine Decades of integrity, honesty, punctuality and hard work.

1,092 months of service to family, church and country. 4,732 weeks of devotion to his wife, Janice. 33,215 days of sharing wisdom about respect, farming, horses and marriage.

862,680 hours of laughter with funny sayings and stories. 51,760,800 minutes of love for family, friends and the Savior

Four incredible children; 21 wonderful grandchildren; 58 amazing great-grandchildren.

What a Wonderful Life!

Services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. Viewing from 9-10:30 a.m.

