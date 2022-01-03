U.S. energy landscape is changing. Here’s what it means for the Beehive State

Stock image | Image by Pixelci/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The U.S. energy landscape is in an inevitable state of transition, and a new report shows that the Beehive State has the potential to be a world leader in renewable energy production, storage and manufacturing.

Fourteen researchers from the University of Utah, BYU and the University of Idaho on Friday published a comprehensive renewable energy report, drawing on more than 300 peer-reviewed studies, technical reports and articles to provide an overview of how renewable energy is reshaping the global economy as well as a policy analysis looking at how laws and regulations could be updated to allow Utah to capitalize on advances in renewables.

Energy and economics

The rising cost of fossil fuels and the emergence of cheaper renewable energies is one of the main reasons that the energy landscape is changing, said Ben Abbott, assistant professor of ecosystem ecology at BYU and an author of the report.

“Renewables have been making huge advances both in their performance and their cost,” Abbott said. “It now is cheaper to produce power with solar and wind than any other energy source. It’s the cheapest electricity that’s ever been available to humankind — much cheaper than coal and even cheaper than natural gas.”

