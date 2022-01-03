Feb. 9, 1940 – Dec. 26, 2021

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, JoAnn Saxey Syme, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 81. JoAnn was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Provo, Utah, to Carl and Mildred Saxey. She was the second child of five children. She attended school in Provo and graduated from Provo High School.

JoAnn married Elmo Syme in Provo on March 5, 1959, and was later sealed in the Manti Temple on March 19, 1960. They raised six children in Provo, Utah. They were inseparable for 62 years.

JoAnn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions. Her favorite was being on the activities committee, because of her love of cooking.

JoAnn enjoyed many family activities. She and Dad took the family to many small-town community celebrations such as Lamb Days in Fountain Green, Dutch Oven Cooking Competition in Spanish Fork, Pit Beef cooking in Mona, Swiss Days in Midway, and Salmon Fry in Payson, Utah. She was an avid camper. Her favorite places were Gooseberry Lake in Fairview Canyon, Schoefield Reservoir and Burraston Ponds.

She was an expert seamstress and sewed most of her own clothes. She also enjoyed sewing for her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was known for her receiving blankets and baby Afghans that she loved giving away as gifts. She loved hand quilting as well. She and her husband catered many Dutch Oven dinners. She was well known for her homemade Basque Sheepherder bread. If you were lucky to receive a loaf, you knew you were well thought of. She loved cooking for others.

She enjoyed watching sports. Some of her favorites were BYU football and basketball, Utah Jazz, Little League World Series, and Women’s Fast Pitch Softball.

JoAnn was a great example of being a wife, mom and grandma. She was always there supporting her kids and grandkids in church, sports and school activities up until her passing. They were her love and joy. She will be truly missed.

JoAnn is survived by her loving husband Elmo; children, Joyce Dade, Rick (Lori), Judy Harward (Dan), Kate Stratton (Clay), Roy (Tanya); 15 grandkids; and 25 great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Edward, brother Reid Saxey, sister Mary Farr and great-granddaughter Makayla Golding.

Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Southwind Chapel 1155 N. 1400 W., St. George, Utah. Funeral service will be also held on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Southwind Chapel, 1155 N. 1400 W., St. George, Utah. Interment will be at the St. George Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.