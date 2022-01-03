Cedar City’s new mayor, 2 City Council members take oath of office

CEDAR CITY — Moments after Garth O. Green took the oath of office as Cedar City’s new mayor, he expressed his appreciation for those who supported him in his first foray into politics.

“I want to express gratitude to those who have supported me in this run,” he said. “They call it a race, but when you’re 72 years old, racing is not easy.”

Green also thanked his predecessor Maile Wilson-Edwards, whom he narrowly defeated in November.

“Fortunately, I take office in a well-run city,” he said during his 10-minute remarks following the swearing-in ceremony. “I want to express appreciation to Mayor Maile Wilson Edwards for her service, her leadership and a job well done.”

Green also praised the city’s administration and staff.

“Cedar City has amazing employees and leaders,” he said, noting that the city has a balanced budget and an adequate rainy day fund, along with dedicated leaders and employees in each department.

“I look forward to getting to know you,” he said. “Having never worked in this city or any other city as either an elected official or as an employee, I have a lot to learn. I trust that everyone will help me learn my part so that I can help you do yours. I’m honored to work with you and for you and the citizens of this great city.”

Green also spoke of the challenges faced by the early Utah pioneers who passed through the Hole in the Rock in southeastern Utah, and likened their ordeal to the modern-day challenges faced by Cedar City and many other communities dealing with water issues.

“Changing the course of our dropping aquifer is a daunting problem,” he said. “There are many pieces and actions that must be taken in several areas. Action in one area will inevitably affect another. Everyone will be affected. We must use our best resources, we must use our best judgment, our best knowledge our best technology and our best resources, and with some good luck, to be successful.”

Another political newcomer who was sworn in during Monday’s ceremony by Justice Court Judge Margaret Miller was City Council member Ronald Riddle. Riddle succeeds Ron Adams, who decided to retire and not seek re-election after three four-year terms on the council.

“I didn’t come with any prepared remarks, but I want you to know that I am truly concerned about the issues of Cedar City,” Riddle said. “I’m truly concerned about water. I’m truly concerned about the budget. And we have had great people who have taken care of the money of Cedar City. That’s a large thing to me, is taking care of the money.”

Riddle said he also appreciated the city’s employees.

“I don’t know many of you. I do know a few of you. And I want you to know that I’m here to support you and help you and make things better, as much as I can,” Riddle said. “But I’m also here to serve the people of Cedar City, the people who helped me be elected into office.”

Joining Green and Riddle in taking the oath of office was City Council member R. Scott Phillips, who is starting his second four-year term on the five-member council.

“I am humbled to have been re-elected by the citizens of this community,” Phillips said during his brief remarks. “And I can promise you that as I have tried over the last four years, I will continue to do what I think is in the best interest of the entire city. Not any special interest group, not any special person … if it isn’t right for our community, then we shouldn’t be doing that. We make decisions, I know, that are not popular with everybody all the time. But we are trying to do the things that will ensure that children, grandchildren and future generations can explore this wonderful place we call home.”

The Cedar City Council’s first official meeting of the new year is a work meeting on Wednesday evening, starting at 5:30 p.m.

