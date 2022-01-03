Nov. 30, 1979 – Dec. 23, 2021

Elizabeth Apadaca, 42, passed away Dec. 23, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1979, in Apple Valley, California, to Edward Marshall Apadaca and Mildred Stevens Apadaca.

Elizabeth was born in California and raised in Utah. She lived most of her life in Southern Utah. She attended both Dixie High School and Millcreek High School. Growing up Elizabeth always wanted to be an archeologist. She loved digging for rocks, looking for treasures, searching for pretty, sparkly things.

Elizabeth always loved the thrill of the hunt and finding treasures. She always had such a sweet demeanor about her. She was almost always smiling and being goofy and trying to make others smile who were around her. She had a very kind heart, always thinking of others and offering them any of her treasures. She loved to share.

Elizabeth is survived by her four children, Samantha Marie Gonzalez (Treyton), Mo Alexander Gonzalez (Lacey), Christina Elizabeth Gonzalez and Matthew Alexander Gonzalez; one granddaughter Salem Gray Edwards; parents, Ed and Millie Apadaca; brother, Steven Apadaca (Jennifer); sister, Merrianne Davis (Tim); sister, Danielle Roberts (Jeff); brother, Merrill Apadaca (Tricia); sister, Alicia Heideman (Greg). She is proceeded in death by her former husband and children’s father Matthew Alexander Gonzalez.

Memorial services will be Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., with a viewing prior to the services from 11 a.m. to noon. It will be held at the LDS Chapel on 550 E. 700 S., St. George, Utah, 84770.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 South Bluff St., St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.