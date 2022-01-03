‘We all stand in unity that does not require uniformity’: Interfaith community hosts Prayer Over the City

ST. GEORGE — Since 2006, faith leaders and community residents have been gathering on the first day of January to usher in each new year with prayer and gratitude.

The public event has grown to include more religious organizations, leading up to the latest Prayer Over the City held Saturday morning in the St. George Tabernacle.

Rev. Jimi Kestin of Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship welcomed all in attendance within the historic worship center in downtown St. George. Kestin’s opening remarks and prayers centered on the spirit of cooperation and the success of interfaith efforts throughout the years.

“We’re so grateful for the way that this community has embraced the faith community and the many churches that make it up,” Kestin said. “All of us came here with strong and deeply held beliefs. However, we all stand in unity that does not require uniformity and with the understanding that what we do have in common is a deep love for this community and a desire to make this the best place to raise our families and build a life.”

Following Kestin’s remarks, faith leaders and representatives from varied religious traditions gave prayers expressing thanks, requesting divine guidance for political leaders and teachers and asking God for peace and prosperity throughout the world.

Of particular note were the petitions for comfort for the family and friends of Rev. Michael Chamness of the Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church. The 59-year-old reverend passed away unexpectedly at his home in St. George on Dec. 18 after having led his congregation since July 2011.

Rev. Ralph Clingan, pastor of the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, told St. George News about the outpouring of love and support from the interfaith community and the deep respect held for Chamness by his peers.

“When he passed away, our community immediately started uplifting Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church and Mike’s family in our prayers. We continue to express our prayerful condolences and offer to help wherever we can.”

Rev. Buddy Herrington, formerly a minister emeritus for the United Methodist Church, has temporarily assumed duties as the leader of the local congregation and offered prayer in Chamness’ place Saturday. Acknowledging the pain of loss, Herrington’s prayer was one of hope and a belief in unity.

The theme of community unity and cooperation was found in every address or prayer offered by each of the speakers at the event. John Ribera, who directed the St. George Interfaith Choir in their performance of “Rejoice!” and “Climb Every Mountain,” also addressed that topic in his brief remarks about the parallels between choral and community cooperation.

Many current and incoming local political leaders attended the morning meeting, including St. George Mayor Michelle Randall, who was invited to address the gathered residents and shared her prayer for the new year as well as her thoughts on the ongoing tradition.

“Last night, I was laying in bed wondering how many cities across the United States were opening the new year with prayers over their cities or towns,” Randall said. “I would guess there are some, but how fortunate we are that for 17 years now this is how we’ve been able to start a new year.”

Due to concerns related to the pandemic, last year’s Prayer Over the City was broadcast online to limit large gatherings. While all who were interested could attend in person this year, the event was also streamed live with the recording available for viewing on the Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship Facebook page.

When Kestin and Clingan spoke with St. George News, they said their hopes for the new year included an end to the pandemic and the intense divisions arising from disagreements about politics, religion and other local issues.

“Let’s get back to normal as soon as possible,” Clingan said. “The past couple years have had darkness and fear. I’m really looking forward to a spring of hope and joy.”

Many of those in attendance seem to have come away inspired, as several said they felt renewed hope and an increased sense of commitment to their neighbors.

“I think it was a great event for the community,” said Nelson Hafen, a St. George resident. “I’m glad that people care about each other and through this interfaith council we can have a forum to share thoughts and pray with each other. I think it helps the community become more cohesive.”

