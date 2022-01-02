‘Get There Now’: Transform yourself and the world through laughter, listening and the power of choice

Author and leadership guru Susanne Conrad wrote Get There Now, Brew Creek Center Whistler BC Canada, unspecified date | Photo provided by Susanne Conrad, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — People have more choices than they realize in their life. That’s the theme of a new book by local author Susanne Conrad. “Get There Now” weaves her life story/self-help book into a beautiful tapestry.

“I wrote this book to help people have a restoring choice. Because what happens to people is, we start with all the color choices. Slowly, we lose options and opportunities because somebody says, ‘Oh, you’re an introvert, or you’re good at this, and not good at that.’ And we start to identify with all of that,” Conrad said.

What Conrad noticed is people’s choices get limited for them. But she wants people to realize that a person can make a new choice, choose to be happy, choose to have work that they love, give love and receive love, and be in a relationship.

“Those are all choices people make. How it looks is, ‘Oh, they’ve got a great family, or they’ve got a career that’s thriving,’ but that’s actually a choice they made,” Conrad said.

Often things have we accidentally or on purpose–through exhaustion, resignation, pain, or the closing of our minds and hearts–placed in the not-for-me folder, the not-possible-so-why-bother folder, she asks.

Another concept the book explores is a “default future.” If there’s no action or new choice, people tend to go along with their default future.

“You can think of it as almost anything like moving in space; it’s got a trajectory. It isn’t as if life is holding still; for any of us, it’s all moving. It’s already moving in a way that it’s already moving,” Conrad said. “So, if we want to change it, we need to make a new choice, whether that’s our health or profession.”

Some people want to stay in their comfort zone and don’t want to expand their vision. They may think their life is fine.

“A lot of people don’t realize their life is happening. And they’re serving the goals of other people, instead of being aware of their own life,” she said. “To me, that’s an important thing in life to know that there’s a default, and that’s what you get if you don’t get after it.”

Another area her book touches on is inherited legacies. An inherited legacy is a picture of how we think our life should be. Some people follow what their culture or religion tells them they should do. And often, people don’t take care of themselves or overdo being of service to others.

“Now we’re learning that self-love is the source of the energy that gives us the power to help other people,” Conrad said.

Conrad said she took on a self-development journey after her first marriage. She didn’t care for herself enough; she overrode her instincts and intuition. But she later focused on healing herself to give her children or other community members a new way of looking at how their lives could be.

“They can look at me and see there’s another way through that than the old way,” she said.

Besides personal experience, Conrad has coached thousands of people and corporations. A recurring thread that materialized is reliving old wounds.

“For whatever reason, our mind and our body will remember the traumas and the wounds because it’s trying to protect itself,” she said.

The old wounds become like magnets that attract specific energies. Such as love attracts love and fear attracts fear. But the more we can release that energy, the more likely we’ll attract the things we want.”

“All of us know people who accidentally create these cycles where compounded things happen; accident after accident or bad guy after bad guy,” Conrad said. “When we notice we’re in a downward spiral, we can turn it around. It’s like how an athlete has a recovery rate for their heart. We want to have a recovery rate for our emotions, mind, and spirit. And those are really from choices.”

The first step is to be aware we’re creating a positive or an anti or negative vision, such as catastrophizing a situation. What we picture in our minds is very powerful, and it starts to create a direction for where we go.

“When we start to picture that, that’s as powerful as if we have a positive vision. That’s why we want to interrupt that cycle and turn it around. Like if I was kicking a soccer ball across the field to you, you stop the ball for a moment with your foot and then kick it in the next direction. Kind of a stop-change-start,” Conrad said.

Another challenge in life is not to be reactive to bad news. Conrad has dedicated her life to learning different techniques to be calm in a crisis and share them with people. She said there are three key things to master.

First, notice that something is reactivating you. Then take a breath and try to calm your breathing down. Focus on the present moment instead of going into the spiral of thinking about the worst-case scenario.

“Come into the now, instead of going into creating this negative future, and letting our mind run so fast, just say, whoa, whoa, whoa,” Conrad said. “That’s part of why one of the early chapters in my book is called The Line of Choice. Because above the line of choice is choosing, and below the line of choice is reacting. So, it’s all about the shift.”

The second way that works for many people is to remember what they’re committed to. For instance, in a challenging moment, is my commitment to be of service, be a good parent, or be a great consultant? Conrad advises people to ask themselves who they are at that moment.

“Okay, what am I? What do I care about that’s greater than the thing I’m afraid of right now? That helps me stay calm and centered,” she said.

The final way Conrad describes in the book is bringing love and forgiveness and choice back into her work because it’s also easy to begin to judge ourselves and others.

“I know that when I’m judging myself, or if I’m judging another person, it really clouds my hearing, my listening and my perception,” Conrad said.

To help her message reach even more people, Conrad created Lightyear Leadership as a membership-based platform. The online community empowers individuals, communities, and companies to rapidly and radically transform themselves and the world.

Lightyear Leadership allows people to discover and cultivate the best in themselves through courses and the support of a like-minded community that creates accountability and celebrates their accomplishments.

Conrad moved to St George to be closer to her mother and the area’s many amenities.

“We moved here for the incredible natural beauty, mountain biking and hiking trails, access to world-class flying and great healthcare for my mom. Plus, the people are super kind and friendly,” she said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.