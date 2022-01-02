First baby born in St. George in 2022 makes grand entrance

Genesis Alexandra Rosales-Carrillo was welcomed by her parents, Nelsi Carrillo-Romero and Silvano Rosales Saturday, becoming the first baby born at St. George Regional Hospital in 2002. Photo courtesy Intermountain Healthcare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital staff proudly welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2022. Baby Genesis Alexandra Rosales-Carrillo was born on Jan. 1 at 2:43 p.m. and was welcomed by her parents, Nelsi Carrillo-Romero and Silvano Rosales.

Genesis arrived at 7 pounds, 3 ounces without complications and the parents are overjoyed to finally meet their baby.

This is Nelsi’s first child and so her labor was long and hard. “I started laboring at midnight and didn’t have my baby until 3 p.m.,” said Nelsi. “I went unmedicated and the experience felt really complicated, but we’re happy to see her and finally have her with us.”

“It’s a really beautiful experience to see her be born and come to life,” said the father, Silvano who supported Nelsi throughout the delivery.

Nelsi and Silvano are a Spanish-speaking family and their quotes were translated by an interpreter provided by St. George Regional Hospital.

